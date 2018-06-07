‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Actor Alan O’Neill Has Been Found Dead At 47

#Sons Of Anarchy
06.07.18 1 hour ago

FX

Actor Alan O’Neill, known for his role as Hugh on Sons of Anarchy, has been found dead at age 47.

The Irish actor appeared in Season 6 and 7 of the FX series, with IMDB crediting him in seven episodes from 2013 and 2014. O’Neill’s manager, Greg Meyer, confirmed the death to Variety on Thursday night.

Alan O’Neill, who played Hugh on Sons of Anarchy, had died, his manager Greg Meyer confirmed to Variety… The Irish-born actor reportedly had a history of heart problems and was a heavy smoker. He also struggled with a drinking problem.

