‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Is Going To Ride Again… Sorta

There is no better way to lift people up from the despair of saying goodbye to a beloved television show like telling them that there is more of that show on the way. But while that isn’t exactly the case here, Sons of Anarchy fans should take solace in the knowledge that FOX Digital Entertainment, Silverback Games, and Orpheus Interactive have united to create an episodic game, Sons of Anarchy: The Prospect, with the help of series creator and head collector Kurt Sutter.

Here’s a little bit about the project, which will be released on mobile phones and tablets next year.

The first episode of Sons of Anarchy: The Prospect sets the stage for a brand new way to take in the Sons of Anarchy universe. Fans of the wildly popular TV series, which is currently wrapping up its seventh and final season on FX, will have a chance to explore an original story, location and previously unknown chapter of the motorcycle club. The interactive, episode-based game takes players on a new ride, with additional episodes becoming available on an ongoing basis. In keeping with the world Sutter has created, this extension of the mythology gives fans a chance to experience the treachery, graphic action, intrigue and life and death decision making they have come to anticipate from the show.

In an interview with the CBC, Orpheus representative Alastair Jarvis stated that:

“We’ve not really spent a lot of time learning about what brings somebody to the life.”

So that might give some more insight into the focus of the game’s story.

Sutter has been talking up the possibility of a Sons of Anarchy game for some time, even taking the concept to Rockstar Games at one point. But while Sutter came out strongly in favor of a console game in 2012, that notion has been dead for a while, and with the passage of time and the growing quality of tablet-based games, a tablet and mobile game isn’t as scary as it once was.

The bottom line is that with Sutter’s involvement, any Sons of Anarchy game is going to demand people’s attention regardless of what format it’s on, but the pressure is certainly on the design team to deliver a product that can live up to the awesome episodic game legacy of both the Walking Dead and Game of Thrones series from Telltale Games. So I don’t envy them, but I’m eager to see what they come up with.

Via ENI