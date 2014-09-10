‘Sons of Anarchy’ Opens Its Final Season In Blunt, Bloody, And Brutal Fashion

Going into the final season of Sons of Anarchy, Kurt Sutter had a huge challenge ahead of him. After killing off the series’ biggest bad, Clay Morrow, and removing the major motivation for most of Jax Teller’s actions, Tara Knowles, maintaining the high stakes of the show looked to be difficult. Sutter’s magic has always been in his ability to create characters we absolutely cannot wait to see die, right up until the moment they die, then we miss them. Five minutes into the premiere, and I already missed Tara and Clay, because really, the only thing left in the final season for Jax is getting revenge and salvaging his club in the process. Without Clay and Tara, it didn’t initially feel like there were enough stakes.
However, the key to ramping up the stakes, it turns out, was to move the target of revenge around and in doing so, make an even bigger villain out of Tara’s killer, Gemma Morrow. How do you make this season’s big bad even more despicable? Have her aim Jax’s rage at otherwise innocent people, while she quietly and calmly stands by and watches a nice kid within the Lin Triad have salt literally rubbed on his wounds and a huge knife stabbed into his skull.
Damn, Gemma.
That final moment was really the only huge one of the nearly two hour premiere, which naturally featured the two musical montages for which Sutter is best known — the establishing montage, which brings us up to speed on the characters, and the death montage, which allows him draw out the death of the Lin kid (it was a nice rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Thanks, Mike Myers!). After six seasons, an old dog does not learn new tricks.
The rest of the premiere wasn’t quite a slog, but there was a lot of pivoting. Sutter had to transform Sons of Anarchy from a show about Jax Teller trying to make SAMCRO a legitimate business and keep his wife and kids safe, into a show about avenging Tara’s death, even if it means dirtying SAMCRO’s hands again. “I already lost the woman I love. I’m not going to lose my club,” Jax told the remaining members of SAMCRO. But by using the club for purely selfish means — to find and kill Tara’s killer — Jax is risking just that.
In the meantime, most of the episode set the table for an all out gang war in the final season. Jax Teller worked to establish a kind of peace between SAMCRO and all the other organizations. He re-established and affirmed alliances Mayans, the Grim Bastards, the Italians, and even the Whites, and then — by killing one of Lin’s men — Teller lit the powder keg that’s likely to bring the Chinese and the One-Niners (who control the Irish’s gun trade) down on the rest of them.
Good luck with that!
There are a few other moving parts, too. Juice’s life is still in danger, although it entails some hypocrisy. Jax knows (or at least thinks he knows) that Juice didn’t kill Tara know, but Juice’s life is still in danger because Juice betrayed Jax by telling Nero about killing Darvany while he was f**king high. Meanwhile, despite the fact that this secret is out, things seem to be relatively fine between Nero and Jax — or at least, Nero isn’t suggesting he’s seeking revenge. Yet. It’s chilly between the two, perhaps, but there’s no bloodlust. Nero is too busy trying to reconnect with Gemma. That pull between Nero and Gemma is going to be a mess once Nero figures out that he wants revenge and the Mayans/Byz Lats ultimately get drawn into the gang war. Kurt Sutter is going to need a diagram to keep up with all the conflicting motivations.
So, Juice is holed up in Wendy’s apartment, and now he’s got Unser tied up with him. To what end? God, who knows with Juice? He’s a sweet, well-intentioned kid, but my God, he’s an idiot. The one thing I will say for him, however, is that he has wrapped a noose around his neck so many times now (both literally and figuratively) and yet he continues to figure out how to escape. Don’t rule out the possibility the Juice survives them all.
Don’t count on Wendy escaping, however. She has betrayed too many people, not out of malice but out of stupidity. That woman never should have come back to Charming. She has no place there. It’s all bound to catch up to her, especially after Jax finds out she’s been harboring Juice (and expect Gemma to sell her down the river).
Ultimately, the episode got to where it needed to go: Avenging Tara’s death is still the top priority, but now alliances have been drawn in the gang wars. It’s going to be fun (and bloody) to see all of that play out over the course of the season, although it would be nice if we were more invested in some of the players.
The episode was not without its problems, however. Forty-five minutes of that table setting probably could’ve been done with three minutes of one of Jax’s exposition-heavy voice over diary entries. Also, despite how incredibly long the episode was, it still felt like we didn’t get nearly enough of the characters we love the most: Tig, Chibs, and Bobby were mostly reduced to nods and reaction shots (although, the motorcycle/wheelchair stunt was amazing).
It still feels like 13 or 14 hour and a half episodes is way too much time to wrap up the season, but if there’s one thing Sutter is good for, it’s for filling time. He’s got a lot of time to fill this year, and I am excited as hell to see how it comes together.
Random Notes
— Have Chucky’s teeth always been that white. He looks like Ross Gellar in that Friends episode with the black light, only there’s no black light.
— Marilyn Manson’s scene was … interesting. I also appreciated the lack of eyebrows.
— I could only watch about 10 minutes of that post-show. It’s terrible. The host is awful, and it’s just not a show that lends itself to questions from Twitter.
— That Asian guy seemed so sweet. For a guy that I only just met and shouldn’t give two sh*ts about, I really felt bad for the poor son of a bitch. He seemed like a momma’s boy. A jacked momma’s boy in a gun-running gang.
— “I’ve been up inside my mother’s sh*tter so many times…” God bless Tig for his ability to turn a “your momma” joke right around.
— THEO!
— “I’m the last thread holding this family together.” NO. No, you did not just say that, Gemma.
— “Red Woody Incorporated is now open for business.” Not bad, but not great for a porn company name.
— Loved the wheelchair scene, and the terrible special effects actually made me love it even more.
— WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT WEIRD FOURSOME WITH THE PASTORS ALL ABOUT. One pastor was going down on a woman holding a gun while the other pastor was sodomized the guy going down on the woman, and then the big black guy was just watching? WTF? Who looks up during cunnilingus to shoot guys coming in the room?
I’m guessing the pastors’ “big money” church is going to bring around a new big bad after Jax strangles Gemma to death halfway through the season.
Sorry folks love the show but Tara was the only light that kept any sense of this is a real life and family.
The constant threat of Jax losing her kept the show even and real.
Pretty sure I was done after the finale but I came back to see where the show would go.
The show is now so randomly violent that it is now cartoonish and is basically just violent to be violent.
Sutter might also try one thing—— maybe show a character having a moment of joy.
Who in the hell would want to be around these miserable f—s all the time.
Not me cancelled recording the series and moved on
Am I the only one who thinks along these lines?
when I first started watching on Netflix I felt the same way, but about halfway through the second season I learned to accept the show for what it is and just go along for the ride.
So in between seasons my wife and I had a baby. She has been pretty great up to this point, but it would seem that the time it is going to take to care for this kid is really going to play havoc on my ability to watch SOA live.
That being said a few things. Dustin, I’m pretty sure he stabbed the Asian dude with a serving fork just like Gemma was.
Also, the whole Chinese guy killing Gemma was either a really lazy set up by Sutter or I somehow missed an entire conversation between Gemma and Jax. If you are going to run an almost two hour episode that seems like kind of a pivotal scene to include in the episode. When Gemma was speaking to the Grimm Bastards about seeing that guy I actually thought it was some elaborate lie Jax made up to get them to snatch up the Chinese guy. Then I later had an actual “Oh so that is really something he thinks happened” moment.
Same here.
I forgive a lot on this show because it’s just fun to watch. But the one thing that over and over just takes me out of the show is the music. It’s such a crutch, an unnecessary one at that, and I can’t think of another show I watch where the show runner has such bad taste in music and insists on forcing it on us all the time.
I call bullshit on this episode. Sutter can and has done better. Suddenly, every character has turned into an idiot? The MC is going to just stand back while Jax, who’s clearly out of his mind with grief, does a 180 on the plan for legitimacy? WTF Bobby? What about the three guys you brought in who came to Charming because they wanted to get out of the illegal crap? WTF Chibs? Jackie boy is off his head and you’re promising unconditional support? WTF Gemma? You’re protecting Jax and his boys by starting a war with the Asians? WTF Everybody? Tara was killed in a blatant crime of passion and Eli was shot by a separate person. What was Gemma’s alibi? Oh wait, she doesn’t have one and she hated Tara. WTF Unser? You knew Gemma was freaking because YOU told her Tara ratted that night. You see her later in different clothes and she’s taken a shower and is hysterical. This rings no bells? Denial is one big river. WTF MC? If Tara was killed in a haphazard assault with handy kitchen utensils by a supposed rival gang who apparently have a really creative method for retaliation – why doesn’t Gemma and the other families have security so someone would have noticed Gemma’s been bringing fresh groceries to Wendy’s EMPTY apartment? WTF Jax? Can’t you put your sons first and the club second in at least one sentence? Tara was prepared to die to keep her boys safe and did, so this is how you honor her memory? Can you be anymore self absorbed. Your sons need you more than the club does at this moment, particularly Abel who is also grieving his mother’s death and needs his father. Suck it up Jax and go the fuck home instead of brutally beating to death a guy who you and your club can’t be bothered to ask for a few details on what else Lin has planned prior to the bloodfest. WTF SOA? When did everyone go and lose their fucking minds?
I expect better next week.
This is beautiful. And yeah, you’re going to be disappointed next week.
I expect you’ll be disappointed.
what if jax knew the asian guy didn’t do it, but wants gemma and the club to think he didn’t in case someone is protecting juice?
i dunno… probably giving too much credit to this show.
Given what he put the guy through that would be Supremely Fucked Up.
First, Jax wouldn’t need proof to fuck with the Triads, as opposed to Clay, because Clay’s a member of the club. Say what you want about gangs, but it’s generally frowned upon within them to have members just offing each other for no solid reason. Think of it like Goodfellas, “You have to have a sit-down”. Jax has been pretty blind to his mother’s wiles for most of the series, despite his insistence that she’s a psycho, so it’s not too far outside the realm that he just bites on the Chinese. Hell, maybe even part of him knows that guy didn’t do it, but he just wanted to kill someone anyway. CCH Pounder wasn’t wrong when she said, “Vengeance is a natural desire of the cycle.” Even if he doesn’t, I’m looking at it as character movement (I’m going to hold off on calling it “growth” since it seems like a regression). This isn’t “sane”, logical Jax that he tried to be the last few seasons. This is unhinged Jax, and now he has the almost unilateral support of the table to do whatever he wants because they think he has his best interests in mind. But the new guys’ faces at the end, burying the bodies in the rain, that didn’t look too much like trust to me.
Why would Gemma purposely light the powder keg, as you’ve said here, knowing full well IT WILL PROBABLY RESULT IN A MASSIVE FUCKING GANG WAR. For someone who’s been around the game for decades, she’s fucking retarded when it comes to decision-making. Moreover, she brings so much extra death and destruction onto the club and Charming and doesn’t have the lips to stand up and admit when she does these ridiculous things.
I swear to god, if she’s the only one left at the end I’ll be extraordinarily pissed (but satisfied, creatively-speaking).
1) I can only imagine the people praising Rowles are trolling
2) Abounding plot holes. Yeah the whole accepting your mothers word thing is absurd but inviting Unser in with a bag full of groceries, including many perishables that will go rancid in days to gather things to go stay at Gemmas for awhile and leave juice and vegetables unrefrigerated? That is unacceptable writing Sutter!
3) I swore something was going to happen from Jax smoking so much. Nearly if not every scene he was in he was lighting up. That has to be foreboding.
2) My first thought when she let Unser in was, “Does this bitch know Unser is a cop?” He even asks if she plans to take them and the bitch says “no”. How fucking dumb is she?
3) If the show ends with Jax dying of Cancer I will burn down Kurt Sutter’s house.
Christ I’d managed to forget the Unser nonsense. And then he went back and snooped in the closet without a gun and without clearing the apartment. Jesus Christ.
Oh can somebody help me with this: Did they figure out who killed Luann already? For some reason, I think I remember them saying that Tom Arnold’s character didn’t do it and they were still looking for her killer. I could be wrong tho….
You are in Sutters head my man…are you Sutter and have you written the finale yet?
It took me a minute to remember who you were talking about, that’s how insane this show is. The answer is yes. They stuffed Tom Arnold into a trunk and then Bobby shot him through the trunk.
Then Bobby went to tell Otto that this time they really got him but the feds had already gotten to Otto first to show that Bobby had been lying the first time, which was true, but then Wendy passed Jax a note in biology that said “Do you like me? Check here for ‘yes’, check here for ‘no’, check both if you have heroin” but Gemma found out and got really angry, but not as angry as when Tara made a baby with Jax and then the baby looked at Gemma and then Tara wanted to move to Oregon, (which, you guys, is sooooooooooooo far away from Northern California), so Gemma stuck a fork in Tara’s head, because that’s how you handle family disputes and anyway, yes Tom Arnold’s character is dead.
The preachers and the hood rat was a very interesting commentary on religion and those who call themselves “men of God”. Sutter definitely seems to be venting his rage in regards to organized religion through the show (He could have just as easily made last season’s school shooting at a public school instead of a parochial school and it still have the same powerful effect. Otto killing that nurse with a crucifix is another example.).
Yeah but is it needed? I mean at all? He has hole in the actiual crucial plot elements (lack of Gemma/Jax conversation about the chinese thing) but he fleshes out all of that crap.
Damn shame what they did to Misty Stone
I really expected more of a body count with this first episode. As in, at the porn palace party, they were going to kill everyone. Lin, Connor, etc – just blow the shit out of everyone. Jax taking Gemma’s word on the Chinese killing Tara is also bullshit, but Jax is dumb enough to believe it, so there we have it. Also have to disagree with Clay being the main big bad that’s been killed off. He was bad, but Gemma is much worse than he ever was. She’s the pinnacle big bad/worst mother EVER of this show and her death will be the best part of the final season. Of course, Sutter isn’t going to kill off his wife, and I’m going to be pissed.
Im pretty sure they did blow the shit out of everyone at the porn party.
Considering Jax never put together the most obvious thing from so many seasons ago.
“Clay killed your father.”
“Uh-huh, and you just went and married him right away anyways? Couldn’t possibly have had anything to do with it?”
I’d say he’s not as great at thinking things through as we believe.
“Jax taking Gemma’s word on the Chinese killing Tara is also bullshit, but Jax is dumb enough to believe it”
Yeah, I found that pretty hard to swallow, since the Chinese had no reason to kill Tara, and Jax was well aware of the severe acrimony between Gemma and Tara. Gemma was literally the only person who had any kind of motive to kill Tara and everybody and their dog knew about it, but all of the sudden, now she’s the grieving mother in law??
I think Sutter is pretty inconsistent with how Jax is written. One day he’s a brilliant thinker, leader, and strategist, and the next he’s buying Mom’s BS story about the Chinese. Just doesn’t make sense.
Once I set aside my incredulity, I did enjoy the episode, even though the pacing was a bit slow.
It’s also very easy to argue that Gemma manipulated the shit out of Clay going back to the First Nine. She didn’t want to lose the money that came with SoA being in guns when JT was thinking of the club going legit, she knew Clay also didn’t want to give up the money and had a thing for her, and she seduced Clay into helping her knock off JT and keep SoA in gun running. Clay loved the club but also looked at it like his opportunity to make a bunch of cash and retire to a nice life with Gemma. His quest for cash created friction with Jax which eventually created issues with Gemma, but by the end of his arc Clay was back where he started, loving Gemma and wanting her to come with him for a new life together. But by that point, Gemma was done with Clay and kept pushing Jax to kill him, making Clay her second victim after JT (or third, depending on whether or not you think Unser is really the second for helping to cover up JT’s death and the other dumb shit he’s unwittingly done because of some pipe dream of being with Gemma). Which leads me to, Gemma is far and away the worst character on this show and really the big bad.
Sutter used to work on The Shield. Seeing a lot of comparisons headed for the final season (The Shield far superior to SOA) Don’t understand how Jax just takes Gemma’s word for it and kills an innocent man. The terrible CGI during the wheelchair scene was hilarious
The Shield had far superior actors.
That guy wasn’t killed by a huge knife but by a carving knife (which is the same way Gemma killed Tara).
You Rowles’d yourself son.
Carving Fork I mean.
Thank you Dustin, as always a pleasure to read your recaps. There was one scene near the end where bodies were thrown into a grave? Those were?
The four people involved in the weird pastoral orgy
The freaky pastors that the Sons killed.
THEO. HUXTABLE.
Granted it was like two minutes of screen time, but I thought Marilyn Manson was pretty good.
Courtney Love can act when she puts her mind to it and, I assume, isn’t high as a goddamn kite.
Agreed. Makes me think Courtney Love’s upcoming appearance could be more than the abortion I anticipate it to be.
Can we start an official thread about the host of the after show? Chris Hardwick he is not.
Yeah I actually never thought I’d see a day when I thought “I wish Chris Hardwick was hosting this”. They also tried to cram way too much nto it and you could tell they had to pace it way too fast. He cut off everyone’s answers about 90% of the time.
Still, Dustin has no room to be shit talking that guy.
I tried to watch it after the show last night in the hopes that Sutter might give some insight into where he’s going. I made it about 5 minutes or so. That host is terrible. Makes Hardwick look genius level at hosting a post-show.
Hardwick gets a bad rap, it cant be easy to do a show about another show. Just look at this guy and you see that while Hardwick is like vanilla pudding, he could be worse.
Considering how abysmal Chris Hardwick is at just about everything he does I can’t imagine how bad this guy was.
I’m generally drunk when I watch this show and last night was no exception. So as usual, I had a great time during it and thought it was very entertaining.
Oh and the show is still very confusing and hard to follow.
There’s my analysis.
I was sober. Nevertheless, same.
It feels like Sutter’s given up on getting an emmy and just decided to let the insanity out onto the screen while FX is too scared to say no to him.
you always nail SoA reviews. nice.
Oh Lord.
Classic Sutter…who else tells their actors to do push-ups naked? That is a real thing that people do in Sutter’s world apparently.
+1
i’ve done it
It never ceases to amaze me how stupid everyone in Charming/this world is. Everyone believes EVERYTHING.
“It wasn’t the club that killed the Chinese. It was the crab people.”
“Makes sense. LET’S PARTY!!!”
@Horatio
You are spot on with that. Sutter plays it whichever way is convenient and either hopes we wont notice or doesnt give a shit.
You got a character like Juice who has tried to kill himself twice, but now wants to live so bad he is hiding in some junkie’s apartment, kidnapping former Cancer Sheriffs.
Still love this show. But think Sutter trying to make his real life wife the focus has usually been a mistake. NOBODY until now hears anything about a Chinese killer, and Gemma insists on a dime this is the killer.
@miamidiesel Thanks man. This show drives me crazy but that scene/plot device was just too much. Thank everything this is the last season.
@Horatio Cornblower that right there might be the most perfect summary of everything that’s wrong with SoA and derailed it’s potential for real greatness. You really just, complete me sometimes, you know bro?
How many season ago was it that Clay was all but jumping up and down screaming “I’m killing club members and I killed your father too” and Jax was all ‘We need proof positive before we do anything!”? And now his whack-job mother says, “Hey coincidentally that really jacked, tattoed and obviously noticeable Asian guy sitting by himself at the bar at your ‘welcome-home-from-prison-after-your-wife-was-murdered’ party is the guy who murdered your wife and oh yeah sorry I didn’t mention this AT ALL earlier” and Jax goes, “eh, close enough; I’ll torture him to death.”
Seriously, fuck you Sutter.
‘My mom told me she saw this dude at my house. He must have killed Tar-a, with that fool proof evidence. Mom never lied to me before’.
So, sounds like I made the right decision to not watch this episode live last night.
That’s ALWAYS the right decision.
I’m pretty sure that if this wasn’t the last season, I would stop watching. The show has just gotten….odd and poorly written.
And you are not allowed to cover Queen. Just don’t.
I didn’t love it, but I’m more worried about the fact that now you can just take a wild guess for any major classic rock song, write it down, and it will probably will show up in a montage at some point, covered all slow and bluesy. I like that Sutter has some motifs, but I’m getting pretty sick of all the montages. They were fun at first but they really drag everything down ,especially when there are two in one episode. I’m waiting for a giant death montage done to a depressing Nick Cave-esque cover of “The Boys Are Back in Town.”
@dissident , it’s also like opinions are subjective and I’m allowed to have one and voice my disagreement with your tastes.
@crispyaod it’s almost like music is subjective and people have different tastes.
When it switched to the main singer’s voice from the kids’ choir, at the “Mama, just killed a man” that shit was gangbusters. I wasn’t much of a fan of the end when it’s supposed to pick up or the “easy come, easy go” part. Personally, I’d have preferred if it stayed in a kind of low key bluesy style. This isn’t Battleme’s “Hey Hey, My My”, but it’s better than that cover from the second season finale.
Awful, terrible, horrible, fucking pathetic excuse for a Queen cover.
I don’t know what you folks have jammed in your ears, but that cover was terrible. I would agree that there are certain songs you just don’t cover and Bohemian Rhapsody is certainly one of them. But beyond that, the guy just doesn’t have the vocal range for it. Not to mention that it was arranged poorly, it came off as completely disjointed.
This show is not Justified or Breaking Bad. Its the male version of True Blood. Its not supposed to be great, its supposed to bloody, fun and insane. And its good at all 3 of those.
I rewatched season 6 to prep for this and it does not hold up well. And this episode was starting to get into shark-jumping territory with the violence and two musical montages. That said, I did kind of dig the queen cover.
That song was the best thing in the episode. It was a great cover.
Honestly, I think that cover made the episode. But there was bourbon involved.
That cover was pretty great actually.
Right there with you. If this wasn’t the last season I’d be out. And I suspect they can get a sense of this from audience feedback and/or ratings and that that is why this is the last season.
Jax can’t be writing voice-over diary entries when he will be dead before the finale…..
So everyone calls everyone else colors, black, brown, white (AB) what do they call SOA’s? Is trash dirt a color? Or leather, or superwhite shoes?
“So everyone calls everyone else colors, black, brown, white”
Doesnt everyone?
“what do they call SOA’s?”
The Rainbow Coalition
I’ve always liked the sound of ecru.
Horatio beat me to it.
@Horatio Cornblower brings the logic to the illogical.
What’s the color for stupid? Because there’s your answer.
Taupe
Off White
Why the hell was this episode so damn long? Did it really have to be nearly feature-length film long? It’s not like it was bursting with so much story – it was stretched pretty thin. And 2 5-minute long montage sequences? Really?!
Money.
@Steven R. Brown Mine said the same thing, which was actually almost enough for me to fuck off on the entire season, but I think they combined the talk show afterwards when calculating the time.
The channel guide on my cable system had it listed as airing from 10PM-12:30AM as the after show was evidently crammed into that as well instead of being listed separately. Even the ads said it was supposed to be 90 minutes. At an hour and 45 minutes, it felt like they had enough material for an hour and 15 minutes and then stretched it out.
@begbie3 That’s a great point. Jax couldn’t make a move against Clay until he’d satisfied an evidence standard beyond what is required by any court in the world, but he didn’t need to hear a word the Chinese dude said (let alone even consider squeezing him for more information on the Mayans and Lin) to be convinced he was responsible for Tara’s death because Gemma told him that was the guy and she somehow in his eyes is still an infallible source of information that’s unconditionally on his side. Just makes no goddamn sense at all.
@miamidiesel No shit. They spend a season and a half wanting notarized evidence for Ron Perlman’s treachery, but they don’t even interrogate Lin’s guy to see if maybe the Mayans were in on it too? COME ON.
@entropy WHERE IS THE PROOF WE NEED THE PROOF BEFORE WE CAN BRING THIS TO THE TABLE
They had to establish that Gemma was EVIL. Again. Because we don’t know that yet. And we also had to establish that EVERYONE on this show is a complete fucking idiot.
Exactly why I’ll watch on my DVR.
Happy, with tally mark happy face murder tats was pretty badass
At least he’s a regular cast member now–about damn time. A show with just him, bobby, Tig, and Chibs would be so much more compelling.
I’ll tell you one thing Chucky’s teeth WEREN’T as white as: That after show host’s teeth.
That’s cause they were covered in cocaine. Seriously that dude talked like the fucking micro-machine guy. Also for almost the entire after show I thought it was called Assery Afterword and that would have been fine.
Also I’m not 100% but I think that’s a 4th guy, in drag, that the white guy was going down on while getting ass-reamed by the large black pastor while the other large black pastor wearing panty hose was filming it.
I can’t wait to see how that scene affects the show going forward. A gang of closeted homosexual pastors descends on Charming and annihilates SAMCRO!
I’m pretty sure Chibs is working with them.
I hope we see more of Venus! I like her for Tiggy.
To avenged the murder of Theo Huxtable, who got no lines except in his panty hose.
Venus Van Damme discovers they killed a tranny and brings down the heat her own self. You saw her temper last year….
I would love to see the script/scene direction of this. It has to be brilliant/painful/most likely far too detailed.
“while she quietly and calmly stands by and watches a nice kid within the Lin Triad have salt literally rubbed on his wounds and a huge knife stabbed into his skull.”
Um no, she actually left when Jax and company got there. They made it pretty obvious.
That said I was really surprised they didn’t have Happy jacking off during the torture scene.
And how fucking dumb is Jax that he takes his mother’s word as to who killed Tara? I could go on for paragraphs as to why that made no fucking sense at all but what’s the point?
Sutter is recreating the “Shane has Vic kill Guardo Lima causing a shitstorm to follow” from the Shield.
I was throwing the “C” word out in regards to her quite a bit during that episode. The series is beginning to be a bit like the Manchurian Candidate, with Gemma as Mrs. Iselin.
@miamidiesel Hit the damn nail on the head there. You can’t argue with science.
@Horatio Cornblower as long as she’s in complete and utter (and interminable) agony I could come around to an ending like that.
Sons of Anarchy: so twisted and annoyingly written, you’ll find yourself siding with a bunch of white supremacist gang rapists!
Like I said, I could go on for paragraphs, but you did and bless you for it.
While I also want Gemma dead, deader, deadest I do think that there could be some justification for leaving her alive at the end of the series but in prison for (name it) and utterly rejected by her son, grandsons and the club. That would be worse than death for her.
I nearly lost it and started throwing shit at the TV during Gemma’s little pep talk to Juice about how she wasn’t really being selfish and keeping the truth from Jax was the best thing for him and his sons, and how her grandsons NEEDED her in their life so that they had a strong woman. Because, you know, she’s been such an awesome mom to Jax and all what with conspiring to kill his dad, nearly killing his sons in a drug-addled car accident, supporting his stepdad up to the point where he almost killed Jax’s wife (before of course she turned on said stepdad and pushed Jax to kill him), then actually killing Jax’s wife herself.
Also, SoA already did the whole “mislead a club member about who killed his loved one by pinning it on a rival club” thing with Donna’s death and Opie. Just another example of this show retreading well worn ground in season 7, except that it’s even more annoying here because like you said, it’s goddamn Gemma lying her ass off and manipulating her own son to save herself, and him not even thinking twice about what she said even though (1) Gemma and Tara had serious beefs last season which led to things like Tara’s fake pregnancy and miscarriage and (2) he himself helped perpetrate the exact same shit to save Clay from Opie after Donna’s death.
I’m really struggling to think of another character on television that is as completely and utterly irredeemable as Gemma Teller, and if Katey Sagal weren’t also Peggy Bundy and Leela I’d totally hate her guts right now. If this show doesn’t end its run with Gemma suffering the most brutal and agonizing death possible, then there would be no payoff for me in having watched it all the way through for seven seasons. Fucked up as it sounds, looking back on how this show has gone, Gemma getting gang raped by Henry Rollins and co. at the start of season 2 might have been the best thing ever to happen on the show and (along with Opie blowing Stahl’s brains out at the end of season 3) the only time a character on this show got what they really deserved.
Jax being an idiot where Gemma is concerned has always been a big hole in this show….it doesn’t make sense.
I was thinking maybe he doesn’t believe her, he just doesn’t care? Or maybe I was hoping that b/c you’re right, it didn’t make sense to just believe her.
“Forty-five minutes of that table setting probably could’ve been done with three minutes of one of Jax’s exposition-heavy voice over diary entries.”
This. There was no need for the episode to be as long as it was. I found myself zoning out and checking Emails and Twitter a lot during this premier.
FX would beg to differ.
I was wondering if I was supposed to laugh at a biker dragging a wheelchair-bound black man down the street.
BTW, it feels like so many of the earlier seasons’ threads have been tossed aside. JT’s diary (i.e. his ghost). Or how SAMCRO was able to exist in Charming by keeping the drugs and violence out of town — that’s what got Unser on their side. Or Hale and Charming Heights. It’d be nice if, before the final bro hug, we saw closure to those threads.
So porn party, IRA guns, bro hugs and we’re all cool with one another?
Why haven’t we tried this in the Middle East??!
@Horatio Cornblower apparently a bro hug and a simple “I love you” are all the currency you need to squash beefs in the SoA world. And some IRA guns. You need some IRA guns.
On the one hand all those threads are still very much open because while we’re spending years watching this show, I think the total timeline from Season 1 to Season 2 is 2-3 years tops right? So a lot of things could get resolved in a flurry, (Hale and Charming Heights), without ringing false.
Of course for that to happen you’d have to ignore what begbie3 points out, which is that all these violent, race-based, criminal biker gangs would be willing, on relatively short notice, to put aside the fact that the Sons are getting half their member wiped out, and that doesn’t make any sense at all.
@begbie3 to be fair, a fun porn party could probably heal a lot of wounds, so that premise would be a relatively small leap of faith for this show.
And what about the bad blood between the grim bastards and SAMCRO? They killed the leaders cousin for killing Opie and Bobby made a HUGE deal about how that ruined “two decades of brotherhood.” In this episode they just kinda shrug. Lin seemed also forgiving about half his crew and his uncle getting executed. A least the porn party looked like fun.
I’d also like to know what the point of the whole thing with Gemma and her dad in season 3 was (other than, I suppose, being a really long-winded way of showing Gemma had issues with her own mother), but I’m not holding my breath that that will even be mentioned or alluded to on the show again. Or even seemingly more important things like Jax setting up Tig (again) last season, or the point of the Venus Van Dam side story last season.
That wheel chair pulling CGI was comically bad. This show is bordering on a hate watch now for me.
I intend to hate watch this right up until Gemma dies.
Gemma better fucking die.
I thought there was something wrong with my TV, but I loved it.
Actually no i’m lying it’s been a hate watch for a while now.
Was the fork stabbed Asian guy Bolo Yeung Jr.?
Certain had the guns like Bolo. Guy was jacked.
Marilyn Manson didn’t seem right for the role to me, he doesn’t look like a 3rd ranked guy in the AB but more like a guy with black light posters who still lives in his mom’s basement.
If they ever want to remake The Wall, they can cast him as Pink……
So I assume that we’re all pretending that is actually Theo Huxtable, whose life took a series of wrong turns that led to him joining a California biker gang under an alias? I do recall him liking motorcycles on the Cosby show.
Ung. Grim Bastards*. That time I was paying attention to something else as I wrote that part. My fault.
After Dr. Huxtable passed, Theo went into a deep, dark depression. He began drinking heavily. Eventually getting behind the wheel during one of his midday benders, losing control of his vehicle and hitting a child. Theo was sentenced and served some time. In order to survive he had to join a prison gang led by a member of The Green Bastards. Theo gets paroled after a decade and joins the Bastards on the outside because this is the only life he now knows.
I sure as shit was but I believe I used the term “hardscrabble life” to describe his journey.
*patiently waits for the first Chibbs / Irish joke*
I get out enough but after being at work for 12 hours I like to lay relax with my computer on the couch and get high.
@AJ
You need to get out more.
Until that happens: I recently discovered an anagram of Dustin Rowles is Lord Unwisest. Perfect, right? I think he should change his handle