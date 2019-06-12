HBO

Game of Thrones made household names out of a lot of young performers, as well as some well-established vets, even relatively obscure European art house film staples. No surprise that some of them have decent origin stories. Emilia Clarke once told a fun one about doing the “robot” during her audition. Now Sophie Turner has revealed this: She a) auditioned for Sansa Stark as a goof, and b) didn’t even tell her parents she was doing it.

Turner spilled the beans to her Dark Phoenix costar Jessica Chastain for Vogue Paris (via Entertainment Weekly), revealing that she didn’t take trying out for George R.R. Martin’s precious Queen in the North very seriously. She didn’t even tell anyone she was doing it. “I didn’t tell my parents I auditioned for Game of Thrones, they just kind of found out,” Turner said.

It all happened because one of the casting directors were visiting schools across England. “Me and all my friends auditioned,” she said. “We just thought it was kind of a fun, jokey thing to do. And then I just got call back, after call back.”