15 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know About The Early Days Of ‘The Sopranos’

I know it’s a much debated subject, but The Sopranos is the greatest drama in television history. Yes, The Wire and Breaking Bad are both fantastic, but — as Brett Martin notes in Difficult Men — there just wouldn’t be a Walter White without Tony Soprano.
The show ushered in the current golden age of cable dramas and gave audiences the kind of character-driven storytelling more often associated with movies. Television dramas now aren’t just 45 minute stories, they’re epic sagas spanned out over a period of years.
It’s been six months since the passing of the show’s legendary star, James Gandolfini, and January 10th marks the 15 year anniversary of the show’s debut. With that in mind, here are 15 facts about the show’s beginnings you may not know.
1. It didn’t take long for the New Jersey mob to catch wind of the show. FBI wiretaps from 1999 revealed four members from Northern New Jeresy’s the DeCavalcantes organized crime group talking about their likeness to the Soprano family. In the recording, one member asks, “Is this supposed to be us?” His buddy replies, “You’re in there, they mentioned your name in there.”
2. Jackie Aprile Sr. could have been Tony Soprano. Actor Michael Rispoli originally auditioned for the role of Tony, but Sopranos creator David Chase thought he’d be better for the role of Jackie Aprile Sr. So he adjusted the role — which was originally a much older character — to better fit Rispoli’s age.
3. Executives at HBO were worried the show’s title would mislead audiences into thinking the show was about music. Given the show’s impact in television history and cast with names like “Gandolfini,” “Sirico,” and “Imperioli,” the confusion seems ridiculous, but in 1998 there was probably some suit asking, “So is the show about opera singers?” An easy solution to the issue was putting the gun image in the logo.
4. “A don doesn’t wear shorts.” After the airing of the pilot, actor James Gandolfini was told by a real-life wise guy to never wear shorts onscreen again. The encounter later found its way into the series during episode one, season four, when Carmine Lupertazzi criticizes Tony after hearing about the backyard party adding, “A don doesn’t wear shorts.”
James Gandolfini would continue to be occasionally contacted by mobsters offering praise for his true to life portrayal.
5. Tony Sirico only agreed to play Paulie Walnuts if he wouldn’t be portrayed as a rat. Tony had an agreement with creator David Chase that Paulie would never fall into the role of an informant. This could be because of the actor’s previous stint in prison following a robbery arrest. In James Toback’s 1989 documentary, The Big Bang, Sirico delves into his rap sheet that stacked up an impressive 28 arrests.
6. Steven Van Zandt created the character of Silvio Dante. Steven’s goofy right-hand man to Tony Soprano character was based on a character of the same name in a short story written by Van Zandt. David Chase brought Silvio Dante into The Soprano’s after being given the short story by Van Zandt.
7. Ray Liotta was almost in the cast — because Ray Liotta. Given Liotta’s many, many roles as a mobster or crooked cop, it’s not surprising that the actor was the top choice to play Tony Soprano. He turned it down however after deciding that he didn’t want to commit to a television series. His name later came up for the role of Ralph Cifaretto, but of course that went to Joe Pantoliano.
While it probably was the most significant or important drama because of what it paved the way for, I don’t think we can call it the greatest.
That show had some serious lags as well as storylines that they introduced but never bothered to revisit or tie up.
Breaking Bad was less sloppy, and had far fewer boring stretches
That’s the thing though. Life is sloppy and full of boring stretches. The Sopranos was able to depict that sense of reality while also creating a contemporary look at organized crime. I think it stands alone as the best series ever.
I stopped watching BB after season 2, because the first few eps of s3 were so excruciatingly boring. I eventually binged it all to catch up for the finale.
Just because we’re in the collective after glow of having just blown our wads on the finale doesn’t mean we should try and pretend it was better than it was.
The way the internet remembers BB is like how we all remember a one night stand: so much better than it actually was.
So you’re saying the whole “Russian possibly escaping in the woods after a failed hit and then never even being mentioned again” thing was an entire plan to make people say “Hey! This is just like my life!”?
People watch TV to get away from the boring parts of their life. Shows don’t set out to be boring.
The guy’s a Czechoslovakian, he’s an interior decorator!
Barney, I didn’t say BB didn’t have boring stretches. I said it had fewer of them than The Sopranos did.
I’m not even saying Breaking Bad is the best drama ever. I am just saying it was better than the Sopranos.
Why does this shit always come back to the Russian? In this case, I still agree it didn’t really need a follow up. As nice as closure is, I think things can sometimes feel a bit too neat. I enjoyed the finale of BB, but in some ways I wish Ozymandias had been the last episode.
The thing that makes the Sopranos so, so, good is how easy it is to relate with the stupid things the main characters do. Nobody wants to or is capable of change, but people are capable of doing anything to justify their miserable lives, no matter how unhappy they really are. David Chase is deeply cynical…but probably more even more of a realist than a cynic. While I can understand why some people find this boring, the older I get the more this hits home for me.
I was in college when the show came out so the first time around the show felt very different than it does to me now as I approach middle age, and those overriding themes really hit a lot deeper than they did at the time.
I’m not saying The Sopranos was bad. I loved it.
But it wasn’t the greatest drama of all time. And it had quite a few flaws.
And the Russian comes up because that was the most glaring fuckup of the entire series. “Hey where did he go?” Oh….ok, we’re not going to address if they actually found him (actually didn’t they just leave and assume he was dead?) A show that has a well-planned arc does that for a reason, because he’s going to become a plot point in the future. Never addressing it again was a sign that the show wasn’t that well planned out and was fluid in it’s storylines. Fluid storylines instead of a well-planned arc is an absolutely fine way of writing a show, but if that’s how you are doing it you can’t leave storylines like that open as though you have a plan for it because it ends up looking like you’re leaving all these loose ends to MAYBE use in the future when you’ve written yourself into a corner and need something to get yourself out.
They did bring up the Russian a couple times, but as an anecdote between the characters.
Part of me always liked that it was never brought up again as a plot point. Although I would’ve loved to see how it would’ve come down between Tony, Paulie and Slava.
An interior decorator?! His place looked like shit…
I’ve never understood the obsession with the Russian. Why is it so hard to believe that the guy barely escaped a frigid death and decided, “You know what, maybe these aren’t the guys that I should be fucking with. I’m getting on a plane and I’m gone.” Everyone just assumes that he should have rode back in with an army and had it out, I think what they did is far more realistic.
Oh, I get it….so we’re just supposed to make up the end of the story when they don’t tie things up.
Well it’s certainly a good thing they didn’t go to that well too often.
yeah, good shows spell everything out for you. It’s why Two and A Half Men is so great. It even tells you when you can laugh. The whole Russian episode is for stupid chumps who want to think.
The point of the Russian was to create tension and conflict between Paulie and Chris. Things were never really the same between them after the Pine Barrens.
Van Zandt is KILLING it on Lillyhammer, my newly-discovered fave on Netflix
I’ve just started seeing it advertised, worth watching then?
they must be advertising season 2. season 1 is on Netflix now. I am only 3 eps in, and I love it.
correction. there are 16 eps, which they count as 2 seasons (norwegians!) so they must be advertising season 3
“there are 16 eps, which they count as 2 seasons (norwegians!)”
What does that even mean? They were filmed separately and season two aired almost 2 years after season one. Season one was 8 episodes in early 2012 and season two was an additional 8 episodes that were only picked up and ordered after the success of season one. The 8 episodes of season 2 aired in late 2013.
Almost forgot…count the number of Sopranos wink wink references in the last episode of season 2 of Lilyhammer (S02E08). Tony Sirico guest stars as Johnny’s brother in the episode and there were at least 4 or 5 other nods to the show in the music and the dialog.
16. Van Zandt was the show’s “big bad.”
Please explain.
Oh, right. Yeah, he’s definitely not the “big bad.” But he did murder a woman, so I guess that’s somehow worse than all the other guys who murdered men repeatedly on that show.
To be fair he only shot her because she had no fucking idea what the term “big bad” meant and kept using it regardless. He did the show a favor.
The Sopranos is better than the Wire. And it’s much much much much better than Deadwood. There I said it!!!
“You keep your filthy mouth away from Deadwood, cocksucker!” -Al Swearengen
Loopy cunt.
“I’m the only interesting character in this disgusting town of disgusting, uninteresting people.” – Al Swearengen. “Cocksucker.” – Whoops, almost forgot that saying cocksucker is vital for good drama.
I’d agree with The Sopranos being better than Deadwood only because I was so frustrated with the way Deadwood ended, i.e. it didn’t. Season for season Deadwood is the better show.
“Northern Exposure’s last three seasons”
IE, those where the show went completely off the rails.
Season 4 was fairly solid. Season 5 had some crazy out there shit, even for NE (like the whole Joel as Jonah ep with his Rabbi), but was still entertaining at least. Season 6 never really should have happened save the golfing episode and Joel’s last episode. Though the Little Italy episode in season 6 just oozes David Chase and the future Sopranos…
The show always went a bit off the rails (probably the midnight sun) but found its way back. Once Rob Morrow left, it really was time to pull the plug. If only The Office had learned from NE.
While it is undoubtedly one of the great TV dramas of all-time, making the argument that because there wouldn’t be shows like Breaking Bad without it that automatically makes it the greatest is asinine. Just because something came first doesn’t automatically make it the best. Formulas can be improved on over time.
See: The Beatles.
That’s complete and utter bullshit, Reed.
Completely agreed. The Sopranos was a great show and one of the best of all time, but Breaking Bad and The Wire did what it did better.
I’d say:
1. Breaking Bad (only slightly better than number 2)
2. The Wire
3. The Sopranos
as someone whos seen every episode of all 3 shows, its so fucking hard to rank them. But I would put the wire in 1st, because it literally made me think hard about things. Especially season 4 after that kids mom got burned in that house. it literally caught me up. And season 2 when stringer had dangelo killed in prison, which made me hate stringer and love when he got killed. I feel and would rank them different on different days tho. All amazing shows everyone should watch.
Agreed. Greatest television drama of all time. And possibly the funniest television drama of all time. Better than Breaking Bad, the Wire, and Mad Men. There is no point in comparing students to their teachers.
You’re aware that, at some point, both Einstein and Stephen Hawking had teachers, right?
Kind of like how everyone knows Christian Gottlob Neefe was a better composer than Beethoven.
So many funny moments.
“Executives at HBO were worried the show’s title would mislead audiences into thinking the show was about music.”
Like Terriers was a show about dogs. Wait, given the (lack of) success of Terriers, maybe the execs were on to something. At least Sopranos didn’t use as its principal marketing artwork a woman warming up her vocal chords.
The advertising for Terriers was goddamn atrocious.
Hey, I know, how about we just say The Sopranos and The Wire and Breaking Bad were fucking amazing shows, none of which were flawless (because, come on) and leave it at that.
I did not know that agent Knox got shot in the foot by Christopher.
That is one of my favorite scenes of all time. It’s hilarious, and such a great call back to Imperioli getting his foot shot in Goodfellas.
“It happens” is a fantastic line.
If the Sopranos was written and aired today, in the same vein as BB and GoT, I think it would be much better than it was and I could legitimately see it being the best show of all time. As written and aired though, it had some very weak, Dana-esqe storylines.
The Sopranos was good but it’s no Low Winter Sun.
The abrupt cut to black at the finale that pissed off 2/3s of it’s audience was supposed to be 30 seconds of silence, before HBO cut it back to 5.
I rewatched the entire series in honor of Gandolphini’s passing over the summer. They really were not subtle that entire last season with the whole “Tony’s totally going to die, you guys.”
I’ll admit when I first saw promos for the show before it premiered, I thought it was going to be about a mob family that turned rat: Sopranos…singing….
“The only good font is the Sopranos one where the ‘R’ is a pistol.” – Tom Haverford
I knew there would be breaking bad vs sopranos vs the wire on best show ever. But The Sopranos is the best! No need to explain why. Yes i said it!
The best series of all time. The sopranos. Why are they not on t.v. anymore? Gonna lose viewers by taking good shows off air and replacing them with garbage. Whats next a and e honey boo boo. Get with the program people.