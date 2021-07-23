If you thought Tony Soprano was the king of making hard decisions and betraying friends, it sounds like you haven’t played a game of Monopoly in awhile. Luckily for all you Sopranos fans out there, a version of the game custom-tailored to your interests now exists.

The OP Games recently announced the Emmy award-winning HBO series Sopranos is the next popular television series to get its own special edition of Monopoly. Per usual, the rules and objective of this killer new version of the classic game will remain the same, but the board and all its various pieces have been designed to represent the show and all the unique moments it shared with fans over its six seasons. Among the properties available to purchase are the Soprano’s family house and Satriale’s Pork Store, which you can get to in style with one of the game’s six unique tokens. In the Sopranos edition, the game’s iconic silver tokens take the shape of Baby Duck, The Stugots, Bobby Bacala’s Toy Train Engine, Satriale’s Pig, Dr. Mefli’s Chair, and, of course, the Barone Sanitation Truck.

In addition to these changes, the game’s houses have been renamed “stashes,” and hotels are now “contraband,” making that 17 and older recommended rating make a whole lot more sense. Lastly, Chance cards are now simply “AYY!” cards, and the Community Chest now reads “OHH!”

The Sopranos Monopoly edition comes just ahead of the upcoming Sopranos prequel film — The Many Saints of Newark — which follows a young Tony Soprano coming-of-age during a particularly tumultuous time in New Jersey. The film is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on October 1. Until then, step up your Sunday night dinners with Monopoly: The Sopranos edition, which is $40 and available now over on The OP Games official website.