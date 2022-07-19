To commemorate 25 years of the iconic animated series lambasting celebrities and pushing the boundaries of network television, South Park is going on tour for the newly announced “South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience.” The five-city tour is being touted as “an immersive, traveling exhibit showcasing props, memorabilia, artwork, collectibles and never-before-seen scripts, storyboards concept art & more.”

Via South Park Studios:

Inspired by the real South Park Studios storage unit where many of the items displayed have been held for the past 25 years, the exhibit is housed within a custom fabricated shipping container: giving fans the authentic experience of ‘stepping into the South Park vault for the very first time.’ The shipping container — which features a custom, Cartman inspired paint job — will also serve as an interactive photo opp: giving fans the opportunity to pose alongside their favorite characters against 3 different iconic South Park landscapes.

Here are the official tour dates for the events, which are free to attend (you read that right) and coming up very quickly:

NYC: Saturday, 7/23 at Union Square

Chicago: Saturday, 7/30 at Navy Pier

Red Rocks: Tuesday, 8/9 & Wednesday 8/10 at Red Rocks Trading Post

Denver: Friday, 8/12 & Saturday 8/13 at McGregor Square

Los Angeles: Saturday, 8/20 at Hollywood & Vine

Collider reports that the Red Rocks event will also coincide with a 25th Anniversary Concert featuring Primus and Ween as well as appearances by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. No word if they’ll come bearing Casa Bonita grub, but there will be a tailgate experience, which will be free to attend. You kids have fun.

(Via South Park)