South Park‘s first pandemic special aired in October 2020 to high ratings, so Trey Parker and Matt Stone are here to make that magic happen again with a second installment that’s got a very telling title — “South ParQ The Vaccination Special” — so one can imagine that we’re not only going to see pandemic-related events again (and the show already tackled anti-vaxxers in 2019) but also some much-needed roasting of the QAnon conspiracy crowd.

Hopefully, we’ll hear some news soon on the return with a full season of half-hour episodes, but for now, it’s good enough news that we’re getting an hour-long special. There’s no telling whether this event will tackle the U.S. Capitol insurrection (it’s easy to imagine the show including the throngs of MAGA-flag waving crowds packing the complex’s outside staircases), but I do hope that we get to see South Park‘s version of the QAnon Shaman with all of his organic food whining torched for all to see.

The special’s description reads as follows: “The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.” Expect to see the episode available not only on Comedy Central but also MTV2. “South ParQ The Vaccination Special” will air on March 10.