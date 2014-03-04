WATCH: Here Are The Banned Scenes From 'South Park: The Stick Of Truth'

South Park: The Stick of Truth is out today, but gamers in Australia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East will be getting a censored version. Specifically, two scenes involving anal probing and abortion were censored. Now The Escapist has uploaded videos of the two scenes from their uncensored review copy of the game.

First up is the “anal probing sequence,” in which the player character is dragged past three other characters who are being actively probed, is then probed himself, and then has to help rescue Randy Marsh without accidentally probing him. Obviously, this comes with a spoiler warning and is very, very NSFW. The second sequence, the “abortion sequence”, starts with the doctor performing an abortion on the player character, and ends up with the player performing an abortion on, once again, Randy Marsh (poor Randy).

They point out that there are worse scenes that weren’t censored, like this swearword and nudity filled sequence. Compared to that sequence, these two censored scenes are positively quaint.

VIDEOS ARE NSFW. Obviously.

So what will people in Australia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East see during these parts of the game? This:

