In January, Netflix announced that The Office co-creator Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell were working together on a new “workplace comedy” for Netflix titled Space Force. And, yes, as the teaser trailer rolled out to promote the show’s announcement confirmed, it was all inspired by President Donald Trump’s long-forgotten proposal to launch a new celestial branch of the military. As silly as this all may seem, however, Space Force is really happening, and to drive this point home back on Earth, Netflix today announced the rest of the show’s cast.

Aside from Carell, who’s playing General Mark R. Naird, the man tasked by the White House to lead the new military branch, Space Force will also feature the comedic acting talents of John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, and Alex Sparrow. Here’s a rundown of who they’re playing:

John Malkovich plays “Dr. Adrian Mallory” — Head Science Advisor, brilliant, arrogant and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield. Ben Schwartz plays “F. Tony Scarapiducci” — A self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force. Diana Silvers plays “Erin Naird” — Popular and an A-student in Washington DC, Mark’s daughter is an outcast in Wild Horse Colorado after transferring to a remote military base and turns to delinquency. Tawny Newsome plays “Angela Ali” — Helicopter pilot, ambitious and competitive, with secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest. Jimmy O. Yang plays “Doctor Chan Kaifang” — Doctor Mallory’s right-hand man, Chan is a brilliant astrophysicist and rocket engineer who immigrated from China as a teenager and loves all things American, from fly fishing to the Baltimore Orioles. Alex Sparrow plays “Yuri ‘Bobby’ Telatovich” — A charming observer from the Russian Government, Yuri is curious about many things in Mark’s life, like his daughter, or the tech specs of the Javelin missile.

If that’s not already enough talent for you (which it should be), Netflix also revealed that Paul King, the director of the beloved Paddington films, will direct two episodes of Space Force — including the pilot.