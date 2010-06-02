Spike Enters the Midget Game

Back in February, I wrote about “Half Pint Brawlers,” a new show about midget wrestling that Spike was developing (they consider the term “little person wrestling” to be too respectful). Well, the day has finally come: “Half Pint Brawlers” premieres tonight, and the promo for it (below) is exactly what you’d expect: all the midget-exploitation you love about TLC, but with the extra dumbing-down you get from Spike in order to cater to unemployed paint-huffing males.
Of course, that’s not to say it won’t be entertaining. I’m sure it’s the perfect show to watch while your rectal burns heal from that fart-lighting accident.
Spike showed a Band of Brothers marathon on Monday. It was very disconcerting to go from the content of The Breaking Point or Why We Fight to the ENDLESS promos they ran for this show.
This show caters to men who went to school at Blue Mountain State.
There’s something awesome about the unabashed political-incorrectness of this.
Like Smellosaid:
I have to give SPIKE major points for having a Band of Brothers marathon on Memorial Day.
What did the History Channel have? Pawn Stars.
Disgusting.
I was the bouncer at a place that had midget wrestling from time to time. I loathe everything about the culture and the fanbase of midget wrestling.
Who the FUCK told you about that fart-lighting accident?!?
You people are lame. You think you are above this. This show looks hilarious. It’s obviously just a funny good time. Lighten up.
@Peterson – Well, I am above them. I’m six foot two so…oh! I get it now.
/Does not get it.