Spike Enters the Midget Game

Back in February, I wrote about “Half Pint Brawlers,” a new show about midget wrestling that Spike was developing (they consider the term “little person wrestling” to be too respectful). Well, the day has finally come: “Half Pint Brawlers” premieres tonight, and the promo for it (below) is exactly what you’d expect: all the midget-exploitation you love about TLC, but with the extra dumbing-down you get from Spike in order to cater to unemployed paint-huffing males.

Of course, that’s not to say it won’t be entertaining. I’m sure it’s the perfect show to watch while your rectal burns heal from that fart-lighting accident.