So, right off the bat, don’t worry, nobody’s getting shot in the face. On September 12, the Korean Cultural Center will be hosting a real-life “Squid Game” event in Abu Dhabi that will attempt to recreate the smash-hit Netflix series, but obviously, without anyone getting brutally killed. Probably

Organized by KCC director Nam Chan-woo, participants will get a chance to compete in four games pulled directly from Squid Game: Red Light, Green Light, Dalgona Candy, Marbles, and Ddajki (paper-flipping). However, instead of millions of dollars, players will compete for nifty customized green tracksuit inspired by the Netflix series. Via Business Insider:

“The games played in the Netflix series are popular amongst children in Korea and remind Korean adults of nostalgic childhood memories. But similar traditional games are played by children here in the UAE, too,” Nam said. “I hope the global popularity of ‘Squid Game’ will be an opportunity to spread other aspects of Korean culture, too, such as Hangeul, taekwondo, as well as K-dramas and movies.”

Squid Game has been an absolute juggernaut for Netflix, to the point where internet service providers have threatened to sue the streaming giant for how much bandwidth users are sucking up to watch the South Korean series. It’s a worldwide phenomenon, which has come as a welcome surprise for its creator, who spent ten years trying to get the show off the ground. Squid Game had been routinely rejected as “too implausible” until Netflix stepped in. The streaming service gambled on the world being dark enough to appreciate the show, and man, were they right about that one.

(Via Business Insider)