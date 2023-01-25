Squid Game: The Challenge is still in production, and already, Netflix has been forced to defend the controversial reality series. According to reports from British tabloid, The Sun, the set has allegedly been plagued with medical issues and frostbite after contestants recreated the show’s “Red Light, Green Light” game where they have to remain motionless for hours on end. The streaming giant as well as Squid Game: The Challenge‘s production company quickly denied reports of unsafe conditions.

Via Deadline:

In amidst UK temperatures that have dropped below freezing during the day, Netflix and producers Studio Lambert and The Garden said “while it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue.” “We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures,” added the statement.

The Squid Game reality series has been getting side-eyed after since it was announced. For starters, in the original Squid Game show, contestants play to the death, so right off the bat, the concept was on shaky ground even if the reality show contestants are supposedly just fine. However, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk gave the competition his blessing and met with the production team to make sure it carries on the message of the hit series.

“I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message — and I know that there are some concerns on taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize. I feel like when you take things too seriously, that’s really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry,” Dong-hyuk said via TVLine. “It doesn’t really set a great precedent.”

(Via Deadline)