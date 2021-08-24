Since the beginning of time, Law & Order: SVU fans have wanted to see Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson become a couple, which never materialized on the show. The detectives falling in love seemingly went out the window when Meloni left the show, and well, that looked to be the end of that.

However, that was before Meloni returned to his old stomping grounds with the new spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which not only brought back Stabler, but also the chance that a romance with Benson might still be on the table. The fan frenzy quickly returned as the first season of Organized Crime set the table for the ultimate TV ‘ship becoming a reality, and over the weekend, Meloni and Hargitay leaned into SVU fans’ unyielding desire to see them together.

On Friday, Twitter user Maria wrote, “Can y’all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing It would be the end of us and the end of the internet.” The tweet caught Meloni’s attention who couldn’t resist replying with a steamy photo of Stabler and Benson getting ready to kiss, which Hargitay also shared.

Obviously, SVU fans went crazy and lit up the replies over the ultimate tease.

Will you pay the bill? Because I'm having a seizure right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/GTgxjZ983t — Naty ⴵ | marshmelon era ☆ (@mariska_hm) August 21, 2021

blushing??? girl i literally have not had a regular heart beat for 2 hours??? — jen (@invisibIestrng) August 21, 2021

you two… always pic.twitter.com/OAEfvJ8yLX — Hargitay? More Like Hargislayy 👑 (@mhargislayy) August 21, 2021

PLEASE I AM DEFINITELY SENDING YOU MY FUNERAL BILL NOW — soph | marsh stan account (@mariskaslove) August 21, 2021

All of our brains right now. pic.twitter.com/WLffFaCWnx — Whit (@hellowhitty) August 21, 2021

Law & Order: Organized Crime was picked up back in may for a second season, and yes, you can expect to see more of Dylan McDermott’s Octopus when the show returns.

