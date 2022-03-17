Star Trek: Discovery pulled off a major casting coup for its Season 4 finale as political powerhouse and hardcore Trekkie Stacey Abrams appeared in the ending moments as the United Earth President. It was a huge moment that still surprises showrunner Michelle Paradise every time she sees it.

“Honestly, the number of times I’ve seen the episode, every time I see her face, I’m like, ‘Wow, that really happened. That’s awesome,'” Paradise said in an interview on how the show pulled off Abrams’ cameo. According to Paradise, the finale needed someone to play the United Earth President who channels “the right to pursue happiness, freedom, equality, diversity, participation.” Abrams perfectly fit the bill. Via IndieWire:

“We need a person to represent Earth. And then the question became: who should that person be? I don’t remember where the idea came from, honestly. But I texted Alex to say, ‘What do you think of Stacey Abrams?’ Immediately, [he sent] exclamation points. And he said, ‘Let’s set up a meeting. Let’s talk to her. Let’s see.’ So we did. And she was so kind. And we got on Zoom with her, and we pitched her where we were for the season and who this character was and what this character would represent. And asked if she would be a part of this with us. Honestly, I can’t think of anyone better to represent the president of Earth in all of that.”

As a proud Trekkie, Abrams even helped provide input on her costume and the script, which was a collaboration that Paradise said the production team welcomed. “It really was just such a treat to have her there and get to have her in Toronto on set.”

