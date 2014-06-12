Stanford Researchers Explained The Legendary ‘Silicon Valley’ Dick Joke And The Math Checks Out

The season finale of Silicon Valley featured one of the best, most elaborate dick jokes in the history of television. That much we already knew. What we — a group of simple, math-averse television viewers — didn’t know, however, was whether all the talk of jerking and stroking and “optimal tip-to-tip efficiency” actually checked out.

Until now.

A team of Stanford nerds researchers ran all the numbers through various equations, and it turns out that, yes, Silicon Valley nailed it. I mean, I think. I got exactly two sentences into their 12-page scholarly report and my brain started going haywire and ringing alarm bells all over the place. Maybe you’ll have better luck than me.

Optimal Tip-to-Tip Efficiency

Source: Gizmodo via @mikejudge