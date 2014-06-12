Stanford Researchers Explained The Legendary ‘Silicon Valley’ Dick Joke And The Math Checks Out

The season finale of Silicon Valley featured one of the best, most elaborate dick jokes in the history of television. That much we already knew. What we — a group of simple, math-averse television viewers — didn’t know, however, was whether all the talk of jerking and stroking and “optimal tip-to-tip efficiency” actually checked out.
Until now.
A team of Stanford
nerds researchers ran all the numbers through various equations, and it turns out that, yes, Silicon Valley nailed it. I mean, I think. I got exactly two sentences into their 12-page scholarly report and my brain started going haywire and ringing alarm bells all over the place. Maybe you’ll have better luck than me.
Source: Gizmodo via @mikejudge
Didn’t we all know that Mike Judge went to Stanford scholars to develop a lot of the show’s material, including the Weismann Score?
Can a dick joke become legendary in less than a month? Let’s have Math check it out for us.
… Math says no effin’ way and Science totally agrees. Also, Humor says it wasn’t that funny anyway.
You are a ray of sunshine!
Math says you were wrong six fucking times in one sentence. He’d like you to stop using his name.
“Humor says it wasn’t that funny anyway.”
Damn, I never knew humor had such a shitty sence of humor
I’m assuming Humor is the name of one of the children who were born to the folks at TBS in charge of rating how funny things are. Because their taste was impeccable.
All that math made my dick hurt.
Only serial killers dry-jerk.
I’ve seen it maybe 30 times and laugh every time. Thanks.
This is the first clip I’ve seen of the show. I was super duper sad that Kumail Nanjiani left the Amazing Super Bro-Lawyers show, but … this might be worth it.