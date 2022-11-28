Star Trek co-stars William Shatner and George Takei haven’t worked together in over 30 years (1991’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country), but they can’t stop griping about each other. A few weeks ago, Shatner told the Times that the only reason his former colleagues have an issue with him is for publicity. “Sixty years after some incident they are still on that track. Don’t you think that’s a little weird? It’s like a sickness.” He specifically called out Takei, who once referred to the Captain Kirk actor as an “unfit” guinea pig. The LGBTQ icon replied to Shatner in a new interview with the Guardian.

When asked if the Star Trek cast got along with each other, Takei replied, “Yes. Yes. YES. Except for one, who was a prima donna.” Gee, I wonder who that could be. “But the rest of us shared a great camaraderie,” he continued. “One of the gifts from Star Trek was not just longevity but colleagues that became lasting friends. My colleagues were part of my wedding party in 2008. Walter Koenig [Chekov] was my best man. We asked Nichelle [Nichols] to be our matron of honor but she said: ‘I am not a matron! If Walter can be the best man, why can’t I be the best lady?’ So she became the best lady.”

Takei wasn’t done with Shatner, however. He called him a “cantankerous old man,” adding, “He enjoyed being the centre of attention. He wanted everyone to kowtow to him.” Only two members of the main Star Trek cast who starred in all three seasons are still alive: Shatner and Takei. It’s going to be a spite-off to see who can last longer.

(Via the Guardian)