Stargirl shall soon make her debut to pass the superhero torch onto a new generation after, well, something bad happens to Starman. He’ll be portrayed by Joel McHale, who’s still somehow sarcastic in tights (imagine that) as we saw in the previous trailer, when he told his former sidekick, Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson), that he’s not fit to hold the cosmic staff. Now, we’re receiving a formal introduction to the TV show’s first-season antagonists, the Injustice Society. Where you’ll be able to see this prolonged CW Network fight play out is slightly confusing, but never fear if you don’t subscribe to the DC Universe streaming service. Stargirl episodes will premiere weekly there starting on May 18, but they’ll follow each Tuesday on the CW and its app.

The main character of Stargirl shall be high-school student Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who’s miraculously able to wield Starman’s staff, and she’s pumped to assume her new alter ego. Her stepfather is Pat, who’s somewhat mockingly referred to as “Stripesy” in this series, and although he attempts to caution the fledgling hero from waltzing into danger, she can’t be stopped. As we see above, the Injustice Society has taken root, including Icicle (Neil Jackson) and Brainwave (Christopher James Baker). And in the series, Stargirl’s New Justice Society will include Hourman (Lou Ferrigno Jr., who grew up with The Incredible Hulk at home, so it really is a new generation here) and Wildcat (Yvette Monreal).

Meanwhile, Amy Smart will step in as Stargirl’s unaware mom, and the special effects are looking pretty decent for the small screen, at least from what we can see in quick glimpses. Stargirl premieres on May 18.