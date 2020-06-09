Reality TV stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been officially fired from Vanderpump Rules after a former African-American cast member revealed that the two falsely reported her to the police because she looked like a burglary suspect.

Last week, Faith Stowers participated in an Instagram Live Chat where she shared how, in 2018, Schhroeder and Doute saw a Black woman wanted for theft in a Daily Mail article and jumped to the incorrect assumption that the woman was Stowers. Not only did the two reality stars report Stowers to the police, which can have very grave consequences for a Black woman in America, but they bragged about it in interviews and on social media. Variety reports:

Schroeder had talked about the incident in the past and confirmed calling the police during a 2018 appearance on the “Bitch Bible” podcast. Doute tweeted a link to an article at the time about the woman involved in the alleged crime, posting, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

After Stowers’ revelation went viral during the first week of June, Schroeder and Doute apologized, but the damage was already done. Schroeder was dropped by both her publicist and her agent, and she and Doute now join controversial cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni in being fired from Vanderpump Rules over racist actions.

(Via Variety)