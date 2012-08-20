ABC Is Developing A Steampunk Detective Drama About Tom Sawyer And Huckleberry Finn

You remember back in 9th or 10th grade when you had to read The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn in English class, and after you got done you said to yourself “Yeah, I guess this classic tale about race and coming of age in the pre-Civil War South is okaaaay, but you know what it could really use? DETECTIVES! AND HATS! AND GUMBO”? Well, hoo boy, do I have some good news for you.
[ABC] is developing Finn & Sawyer, a contemporary take on Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively.
The drama hails from Detroit 1-8-7 duo Jason Richman and David Zabel and is described as an adventure-themed reinvention that revolves around the two famed literary characters who re-meet as young men in their 20s and form an investigative firm in a bustling and steampunk New Orleans. [THR]
I’m going to be perfectly honest with all of you: I hope this show gets picked up and has an incredibly long and successful run on television, if only so I have an excuse to keep drawing silly MS Paint steampunk hats on Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Brad Renfro in screencaps from Tom and Huck. I did not know I was going to get to do that when I woke up this morning, and it turns out it is pretty much my favorite thing (who knew, right?), so I would really like more opportunities to do it going forward. Yes, I definitely would.
#SixSeasonsAndSillyHatsAndAMovie.
The sad part is, this didn’t even sound particularly lame by TV standards, until they got to the steampunk.
They only way they could make this even more twattier is if they made Huck a crust punk.
“Crust punk” sounds like something out of the world of Vurt.
Nope it’s a real thing check out aus rotten
Oh man, oh man, oh man. Not only hats, steampunk hats! E’rything comin’ up Cotsy!
Needs more Breaking Bad.
More like Suck Finn, amirite?
Nailed it.
Dangit! Note to self: Hit refresh before posting jokes.
Or kill Upstate Underdog. Whichever is easier.
This is a good MS Paintering, DG. But I’ve seen you make GREAT MS Painterings!
(Read: Those tophats could use some goggles & JTT’s hand could use an iPhone made of brass and wood)
Come on, man. I need to save something for the next one.
can someone explain the goggles on tophats aspect of steampunk to me? If you’re wearing a top-hat, keeping your goggles above the brim seems wildly impractical. They should be around your neck, or, oh I don’t know, maybe don’t wear a fucking top-hat if you’re working in an environment that requires goggles. Or maybe don’t wear a tophat ever unless you’re the mascot from a great depression era boardgame.
God I hate steampunk.
To quote my 6th grade book report: “More like SUCKelberry Finn!”
I got an F. It turns out I was reading fan fiction.
I didn’t do any better with my report on Peter Pantsless.
If your show/movie lacks a Big Daddy, you shouldn’t attempt steampunk.
i will always have a crush on 14yr old Brad Renfro. also, just read he’s been deceased since 2008. sheesh.