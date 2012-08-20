ABC Is Developing A Steampunk Detective Drama About Tom Sawyer And Huckleberry Finn

You remember back in 9th or 10th grade when you had to read The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn in English class, and after you got done you said to yourself “Yeah, I guess this classic tale about race and coming of age in the pre-Civil War South is okaaaay, but you know what it could really use? DETECTIVES! AND HATS! AND GUMBO”? Well, hoo boy, do I have some good news for you.

[ABC] is developing Finn & Sawyer, a contemporary take on Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively. The drama hails from Detroit 1-8-7 duo Jason Richman and David Zabel and is described as an adventure-themed reinvention that revolves around the two famed literary characters who re-meet as young men in their 20s and form an investigative firm in a bustling and steampunk New Orleans. [THR]

I’m going to be perfectly honest with all of you: I hope this show gets picked up and has an incredibly long and successful run on television, if only so I have an excuse to keep drawing silly MS Paint steampunk hats on Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Brad Renfro in screencaps from Tom and Huck. I did not know I was going to get to do that when I woke up this morning, and it turns out it is pretty much my favorite thing (who knew, right?), so I would really like more opportunities to do it going forward. Yes, I definitely would.

#SixSeasonsAndSillyHatsAndAMovie.