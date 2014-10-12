Stefon Is Back On ‘SNL,’ Baby, With A Very Special Announcement

It took all of eight seconds for Bill Hader to break as Stefon.
It’s good to have him back. Best line: every mention of Dan Cortese.
This hasn’t even aired here.
Wait, SNL doesn’t air live where you live? Where do you live?! And what’s the L even mean anymore?
It was more of a jeez this probably just happened in the east and theres already a video
Was this supposed to be funny or just nostalgic?
I did crack a smile at the midgets getting rubbed on the floor though. Midgets will never not be funny.
I would love to see a Tony the puppet movie in the style of Team America.
Good Lorde that may have been the best one ever, they outdid themselves with that one.
Still hate Jost, but love the new guy. Don’t mind the little punk dude, either – the one who has the McCauley Culkin punchable face
Bill Hader corpsing?
SEND FOR THE MAN!
ever since i learned about how they do this bit every time he breaks is even more hilarious than before
how?
@IdleRich Correct. It’s why I always looked forward to Stefon bits. Just to see how they’d fuck with him next.
You know when you’re driving down the road and a really shitty song from 6 years ago comes on but for some reason you leave it on and actually enjoy hearing it after all this time? And all it does is remind you just how shitty the music of today is? Yeah….
I’ve been to 2 sites now with “Special announcement” in the headline without the article saying what the “Special announcement” is.
What is the “Special announcement”?
You could always… I don’t know. Watch the video.
@TmFOr. . . we could have the writer not be so lazy and post the announcement below the video for people who can’t view the video at the very second?
@Jeans Ambrose Sounds like you’re looking for a website with GOOD writers. You’re in the wrong place.
@Jeans Ambrose The special announcement was a throwaway joke at the end of the skit. Which I’m sure would be even more hilarious if the writer spoiled it in a headline.
Is the announcement that the video isn’t available in my country?
Stefon announced that he’s pregnant.