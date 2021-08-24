Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s yelliest on-air personality (and recurring General Hospital star), extended his airtime on Monday night when he hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! While it might seem like a move straight out of Kelly Ripa’s playbook, Stephen A. had another ubiquitous star in mind when he declared that “There’s 24 hours a day of Stephen A. Watch out Ryan Seacrest—I’m coming for your ass!”

One of the many topics Stephen A. wanted to chat about: the Milk Crate Challenge. Or, more specifically: How f***ing dumb are the people doing the Milk Crate Challenge?

“There’s another crazy thing going on with Americans right now. It’s called the Milk Crate Challenge. And I’m going to tell y’all something: I challenge anybody—anybody on Earth, anybody—to find people who are dumber than these people!”

After showing a few videos of people who allegedly have functioning brains attempting to climb a pile of rickety milk crates, and inevitably falling to the ground and nearly breaking their faces (props to the guy who just kicked the crates out from under his buddy), Stephen A. was even more perplexed.

“Damn. What is wrong with these people? First you drink the milk from the crates to get strong bones. Then you fall off the crates to break ‘em? We’re all so worried about COVID, but TikTok is what’s going to kill us. Can you imagine that eulogy? Just take a moment to imagine this eulogy: He died doing what he loved. Acting like a total—a total—dummy! ‘Hey, I’m sorry your cousin died… falling off that milk crate. That’s ok though; he got 2 million likes.’”

You can watch the full clip above, which begins right around the 5:05 mark.