Stephen Colbert Interviews The Congressman Who Represents California’s Porn Valley, Homoerotic Hilarity Ensues

We’re firmly on record around here as being big, big fans of the Colbert Report‘s long-running Better Know A District segments. They’ve been one of the more consistently funny things on TV ever since the show’s inception.
That said, I just knew last night’s would be LOL-heavy when Colbert announced that this new installment featured the congressman who represents California’s 29th District, which contains the San Fernando Valley — AKA “porn valley” — and parts of Los Angeles. I don’t want to give anything away, but the whole thing culminates in a porn parody ending that involves a delivery man and a “big burrito.” Go figure. Enjoy.
I’d recommend watching the entire episode to see Stephen make George Will look a fool.
George Will doesn’t need Colbert’s help to do that.
No, he didn’t. Will trotted out a “liberals want things to stay the same forever” schtick that was so retarded it almost made Colbert break character.
Tony Cárdenas already sounds like someone in porn.
Colbert is a fucking national treasure, I’m sad he’ll be leaving Comedy Central and get somewhat neutered on CBS, but I’m happy for him and glad he’s going to be getting a much bigger audience.
Of course “Asian Slut Invasion” was the title he chose to mention. #cancelcolbertasecondtime