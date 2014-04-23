Stephen Colbert Interviews The Congressman Who Represents California’s Porn Valley, Homoerotic Hilarity Ensues

04.23.14 6 Comments

We’re firmly on record around here as being big, big fans of the Colbert Report‘s long-running Better Know A District segments. They’ve been one of the more consistently funny things on TV ever since the show’s inception.

That said, I just knew last night’s would be LOL-heavy when Colbert announced that this new installment featured the congressman who represents California’s 29th District, which contains the San Fernando Valley — AKA “porn valley” — and parts of Los Angeles. I don’t want to give anything away, but the whole thing culminates in a porn parody ending that involves a delivery man and a “big burrito.” Go figure. Enjoy.

