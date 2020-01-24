The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items could vary, as could the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday, and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — But seriously…

Something pretty incredible happened on television this week. No, not the thing where 9-1-1: Lonestar started its two-part, two-night series premiere with a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant that was triggered by a flaming burrito. Or the thing where John Malkovich made his official debut on The New Pope as a tremendously emo English aristocrat who wears fancy suits and eyeliner and is so depressed that he just kind of flops from couch to couch in his ornate castle like a child who has been told his trip to the zoo is canceled because he did not do all his chores. Those were incredible, too, for sure, and I will gladly talk with any of you about them if you see me on the street this weekend, but what I’m talking about here is this clip from Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The first half of it or so is pretty straightforward. John Mulaney is there to promote his delightfully weird Netflix special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, which stars him and a group of very talented children and Jake Gyllenhaal as an unhinged character named Mr. Music who you must see. But then the interview takes a quick left and Mulaney and Colbert end up talking about their issues with anxiety and how it affects their work.

That’s really cool. And rare. Two people, both of whom are at or near the very top of their profession, chatting for almost 10 minutes, on network television, in a format usually used for quirky stories about vacation snafus or things a more famous person said to one of them, about anxiety and how they deal with it. I don’t know if I’d like to see every interview on every talk show delve into matters of mental health, that might get to be a bit much, but this one was refreshing and fun and enlightening and a nice reminder that everybody has their own stuff going on and it’s okay to talk about it with your friends.

Both parts of the conversation were good, too. Mulaney talked about feeling the need to be on all the time and the pressure to present different versions of yourself to different people in your life and in different situations. Colbert talked about learning to be okay with some people just not liking him because of positions he takes every night on divisive issues, saying that he doesn’t necessarily like it that people out there dislike him, but it’s not a burden he carries around with him. They were discussing flip sides of the same coin, as far as how they internalize other people’s opinions about them, both of which are things that a sizable chunk of people out there watching the conversation could probably relate to.

It was a good thing they did. I’m glad they did it. It’s good to remember that no one has it all together all the time, even if they’re on television telling you a charming story about how the airline lost their luggage and they had to go three days in the Bahamas with only a bathing suit and sunglasses or whatever. Everyone is a little messed up and trying to work through it. That’s okay.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — Welcome back, Curb

Curb Your Enthusiasm is back for a 10th season…

… and you’ll probably hear some people say it’s lost a step from its earliest years…

… which is not entirely untrue, but…

… it still cracks me up.

End of section.

ITEM NUMBER THREE — Celebrities are weird

Jon Peters (pictured above with a burro, because I have enough free time to really dig through the Getty Images archives) got married to Pamela Anderson this week. It is the fifth marriage for both of them, which is fine and not why the heading of this section is “Celebrities are weird,” although the fact that they have almost a dozen weddings between them leads me to believe they’re getting pretty good at them. No, the reason the heading of this section is “Celebrities are weird” is because this is what Jon Peters said when THR reached him for comment about it.