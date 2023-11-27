Stephen Colbert had to take some time off from hosting The Late Show last month following a positive test result for COVID (Taylor’s Version). He’ll go on another health-related break this week after his appendix burst.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week,” a post on The Late Show‘s Instagram account reads, according to Variety. “I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to [his wife] Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

This is the second time The Late Show has had to go off the air since it returned to CBS in early October after the end of the Writers Guild of America strike. Later that month, Colbert hosted one episode from his home after testing positive for COVID before the rest of the week’s shows were canceled.

Colbert’s guests this week were to include Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart, Kelsey Grammer, and Blue Eye Samurai inspiration Barbra Streisand. Maybe, now that they have the free time, the five of them can record a podcast together. I would love to know what Streisand thought of Elvis.

(Via Variety)