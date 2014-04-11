Watch Stephen Colbert Pay A Heartfelt And Hilarious Tribute To David Letterman On ‘The Colbert Report’

By the time Stephen Colbert entered the studio to tape Thursday night’s episode of The Colbert Report, he knew he would soon be taking the Late Show reins from David Letterman. Everyone in the audience knew. And Colbert knew everyone in the audience knew.
And when the raucous cheers finally died down, did Stephen Colbert do the “Stephen Colbert” thing and take a literal victory lap around his desk? No, he did not. In what might be his first step toward shedding the “Stephen Colbert” character, Stephen Colbert paid a quick and hilarious tribute to the man he will soon be replacing.
Colbert is a dildo
That is shitty imagery.
In that millions, if not billions, of women would love for him to get on in there and work his magic? I could see that.
The comments get turned back on and this is the first thing I see.
Shitty imagery? Only if you are sticking Dildo Colbert up millions of girl’s asses.
But if you do that, I ask you first do it to the cast of Girls and that instead of Dildo Colbert… you use Samurai Sword Colbert.
CONSERVATIVE MAD! CONSERVATIVE SMASH!
I wonder if he’s moving to the Ed Sullivan theater.
I wonder if he’ll do some sort of awesome, like, story arc in the last week or month of the Report to wrap it up and end the character.