Stephen Colbert And Team Wrote A Jingle In Honor Of Trump’s Impeachment Articles

On Tuesday Thanos cosplayer Donald J. Trump became only the fourth sitting American president to ever have formal articles of impeachment drafted against him, following Andrew Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, and Bill Clinton. Even if it doesn’t lead to him being removed from office — and even if it doesn’t dissuade him from being re-elected next November — it was a historic day. And to commemorate it, Stephen Colbert wrote a little jingle for The Late Show.

TONIGHT: Trump gets hit with the articles of impeachment. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ZQ4wzxrkme — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 11, 2019

It’s not a long jingle, but jingles aren’t supposed to be long; they’re short and catchy, conveying simple information with a wee melodic hook. The set-up to the jingle was roughly 40 times longer than the jingle itself, with Colbert joking that it “was something no one could have predicted.” As for the big day, he said, “I think we’ll all remember where we were; I was on TV, and you were watching it.”

Colbert also wondered if Trump would even notice, since he “never reads the articles, though I do enjoy the impeachment centerfold.” He also referenced critics who’ve charged that Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, et al. should have waited until the Trump staffers Trump wouldn’t let testify made it the stand, would that ever actually happen. Colbert defended their decision, reminding viewers that we already have the smoking gun.

And therein lies the jingle. The ditty drew on Schiff’s on defense of their big impeachment move. “The evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming and uncontested,” Schiff said. “The president’s own words on July 25th, ‘I would like you to do us a favor though,’ lays so bare his intentions.”

To drive Schiff’s point home, Colbert and team set the president’s own quote to music: “There’s just one thing that you need to know, Trump said: ‘Do us a favor though.’” May this jingle be tattooed on the nation’s brains.

(Via Deadline)