In a time when kindness for others is in very short supply, original Blue’s Clues host Steve Burns reemerged with a sweet video addressing what he’s been up to since he left the children’s program in 2002 and, more importantly, offering words of encouragement to all the viewers who used to help him find clues when they were kids. It was a welcome moment of wholesome goodness that didn’t leave a dry eye on the internet, or on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While reacting to the video during Thursday night’s episode, Colbert struggled to keep his composure by repeatedly asserting that he’s impervious to Burns’ sweet, emotional message. “Now, I was grown up in the late ’90s. Although I was aware of the show because of my kids, those kids are all grown up and moved away now,” Colbert said. “So obviously, I have no emotional investment in Steve.”

Naturally, Colbert’s tough wall didn’t hold up, and the late-night host found himself getting genuinely choked up as Burns concluded the video by saying, “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you, ever.” While Colbert attempted to joke that “I feel nothing,” Burns walked on set and asked, “Are you sure about that, Stephen?” prompting the late-night host to get up and immediately hug the Blue’s Clues star.

It was another welcome moment of kindness to cap off Burn’s video, and is it getting dusty in here? Just so much dust getting in our eyes. Definitely dust.

