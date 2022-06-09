[This post contains spoiler for Stranger Things season four]

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge was released in 1985, while A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (the best Nightmare movie imo) came out in 1987. What was Freddy doing in 1986? Hanging out in Pennhurst Mental Hospital, naturally. One of the biggest guest stars in Stranger Things 4 was Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, as blind Victor Creel, who was institutionalized after being accused of brutally murdering his family. We later learn what actually happened, but Englund somewhat spoiled the surprise months before the season came out.

“I’m so proud of myself because they don’t give you the full script. And boy, you have to keep your mouth shut. (Laughs.) I went to a convention a while back, and I’m not allowed to talk about it, no spoilers — but some kids at the convention already knew!” he told the Hollywood Reporter when asked about a certain character’s identity. “And I don’t know how! I think I answered one question about being blind or something.

Englund got “called up” and “scolded” by Netflix “because I had done a spoiler. I didn’t even mean to! The fans at the con were actually ahead of me on their knowledge of the plot, but that’s how careful you have to be.” If only he had framed it differently, something like, “Spoiler alert, you’re going to die, b*tch.” You can take Robert Englund out of Freddy Krueger, but you can’t take Freddy Krueger out of Robert Englund.

