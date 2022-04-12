Robert Englund fans are blowing up social media after spotting the iconic horror actor in the new Stranger Things 4 trailer. The Nightmare on Elm Street star is hard to miss thanks to his gruesomely missing eyes, and the fact that he’s burned into an entire generation’s brains as the face of Freddy Krueger. Englund’s casting in Stranger Things 4 was revealed in 2020 as the highly anticipated season suffered significant setbacks due to the pandemic, and the fact that series creator’s The Duffer Brothers are swinging for an epic feel on par with Game of Thrones.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Englund will be playing Victor Creel, “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.” Bad things happening in hospitals should jump out to Stranger Things fans, and that recurring theme will reportedly continue in the fourth season:

Seemingly related to Englund’s role is Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor seen across Twilight (as Volturi Caius), Mortal Instruments (as Shadowhunter Jace), and Harry Potter (as young Grindelwald). Bower will play the series regular part of Peter Ballard, “a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital” and is “tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day.”

As the excitement for Englund’s appearance in the Stranger Things 4 trailer made the actor trend on Twitter, some eagle-eyed fans already started theorizing that the actor’s role could be directly tied to the new monster shown in the trailer. Fortunately, fans won’t have long to wait as the new season is just a little over a month away.

You can see fan reactions to Robert Englund in Stranger Things 4 below:

Stranger Things 4: Part 1 starts streaming May 27 on Netflix.