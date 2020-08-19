Stranger Things season three debuted over a year ago, and while the cast has since kept busy (Millie Bobbie Brown stars in Netflix’s Enola Holmes, for instance, and Winona Ryder appeared in HBO’s acclaimed The Plot Against America miniseries), there’s no word on when season four will premiere. But creators/brothers Matt and Ross Duffer did confirm that it won’t be the last season, contrary to poorly-sourced rumors.

“Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story,” Ross told the Hollywood Reporter. Season four was “a couple of weeks” into production before everything shut down in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, giving the Duffers extra time to decide which 1980s movie theme song to have Dustin sing next. Here’s hoping for “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now).” Phil Collins is very in right now.

Speaking of Dustin, the actor who plays him, Gaten Matarazzo, is spending his summer “working as a runner at a restaurant on Long Beach Island where other family members are employed,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Members of his family are known to work at Bird & Betty’s in Beach Haven, New Jersey, which was tagged in an Instagram feed earlier this summer that featured a shot of the 17-year-old actor, mask under his chin.” No wonder on whether he has to wear a jaunty sailor hat.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)