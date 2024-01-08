Thanks to the massive events of Stranger Things 4, anticipation for the final season, Stranger Things 5 has consistently stayed through the roof. Unfortunately, there’s going to be a bit of a wait for the new season, which fortunately, fans are prepared for after COVID derailed filming for Stranger Things 4, causing a three-year gap between seasons three and four. Thanks to the writers strike, Stranger Things 5 is looking at a very similar gap. However, there has been a significant development for the Season 5 production, and we got all the details below:

Plot The game-changing conclusion to Stranger Things 4 saw Vecna shatter the barrier between the real world and the Upside Down, causing cataclysmic destruction to Hawkins. As fiery rifts formed across the town, our heroes stood and watched at the fight that’s literally coming to their doorsteps. Stranger Things 4 also revealed Eleven’s role in creating the Upside Down and banishing Vecna to the supernatural realm where he only became more powerful. While plot details for Stranger Things 5 are obviously being locked tighter than a secret lab, David Harbour has teased that the final season will “wrap it up in a bold, amazing way” and promised emotional sendoff for all of the “OG characters.” Cast All of the original cast members have been confirmed for Season 5. That includes Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Joe Keery as Steve, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Sadie Sink as Max, Maya Hawke as Robin, Winona Ryder as Joyce, and David Harbour as Hopper. As you can see below in the cast photo announcing the start of production on Season 5, the gang is all here including Jamie Campbell Bower, who will be back as the wildly powerful villain Vecna: 🚨THIS IS A CODE RED🚨 STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!! pic.twitter.com/TFN07WVbRD — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 8, 2024