Thanks to the massive events of Stranger Things 4, anticipation for the final season, Stranger Things 5 has consistently stayed through the roof. Unfortunately, there’s going to be a bit of a wait for the new season, which fortunately, fans are prepared for after COVID derailed filming for Stranger Things 4, causing a three-year gap between seasons three and four. Thanks to the writers strike, Stranger Things 5 is looking at a very similar gap.
However, there has been a significant development for the Season 5 production, and we got all the details below:
Plot
The game-changing conclusion to Stranger Things 4 saw Vecna shatter the barrier between the real world and the Upside Down, causing cataclysmic destruction to Hawkins. As fiery rifts formed across the town, our heroes stood and watched at the fight that’s literally coming to their doorsteps. Stranger Things 4 also revealed Eleven’s role in creating the Upside Down and banishing Vecna to the supernatural realm where he only became more powerful.
While plot details for Stranger Things 5 are obviously being locked tighter than a secret lab, David Harbour has teased that the final season will “wrap it up in a bold, amazing way” and promised emotional sendoff for all of the “OG characters.”
Cast
All of the original cast members have been confirmed for Season 5. That includes Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Joe Keery as Steve, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Sadie Sink as Max, Maya Hawke as Robin, Winona Ryder as Joyce, and David Harbour as Hopper.
As you can see below in the cast photo announcing the start of production on Season 5, the gang is all here including Jamie Campbell Bower, who will be back as the wildly powerful villain Vecna:
🚨THIS IS A CODE RED🚨 STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!! pic.twitter.com/TFN07WVbRD
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 8, 2024
Release Date
While there’s no official word on a release date, Stranger Things fans just got a dose of good news. The show’s official Twitter account posted a cast photo on January 8, 2024 announcing that production has started on the fifth and final season.
However, fans should strap in for a significant wait. As the epic scope of the show continues to expand, production on Stranger Things seasons require significant time for filming, editing, and CGI effects. It will most likely take at least a year for Season 5 to be completed and some reports have listed Summer 2025 as a potential release window. Could Season 5 come out sooner than that? Possibly, but the safe bet is to be prepared to wait a while.
Trailer
With Stranger Things 5 only just now starting production, fans are going to be waiting a while for a trailer. However, even if the final season isn’t arriving until 2025, there is a chance that Netflix could release a trailer some time in mid-to-late 2024 to build up hype for the epic conclusion. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.
The first four seasons of Stranger Things are available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.