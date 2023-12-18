There’s a lot of ways Stranger Things could end. It could time travel to the 1990s and Eleven gets really into Liz Phair, for instance, or maybe Steve and Robin learn that the strangest thing of all is the friends we make along the way. But one way the Netflix series won’t wrap up is with a well-worn TV trope.

While attending the premiere of the Stranger Things: The First Shadow play in London’s West End, creators Matt and Ross Duffer were asked about the popular fan theory that the entire show has been a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. None of it was real, it was all a dream (sort of).

“That is correct. That is the ending… No,” Matt laughed when presented with this concept by Metro.co.uk. Ross added, “That would be the equivalent of, ‘That’s all a dream.’ No, I assure you that is not how we’re going to end the show. We’ve known where we’ve been going for a while. And we feel comfortable with it; hopefully, it satisfies everyone. We’ll see.”

So, the Dungeons and Dragons idea is out. But can Chris Pine still make a cameo?

Stranger Things is expected to return for its fifth and final season in summer 2025.

(Via Metro.co.uk)