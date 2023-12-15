Stranger Things 4 delivered a massive, epic adventure featuring the Hawkins crew (and huge ratings for Netflix ) as it set the stage for the show’s next season, the highly anticipated Stranger Things 5 . Series creator The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that this will the last installment for Eleven and the gang, so here’s everything we know about the final season that will bring the fan-favorite supernatural show to a close.

Plot

Stranger Things 4 ended with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) shattering the barrier between the real world and the Upside Down, causing cataclysmic destruction to Hawkins. As fiery rifts formed across the town, our heroes stood and watched at the epic showdown that was no counting coming to their doorsteps, literally.

Obviously Stranger Things 5 will deal with the aftermath of Vecna’s destruction, but outside of that, there’s very little details in the way of plot. However, David Harbour did tease that the beloved characters will get a proper sendoff.

“I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way,” Harbour told Variety. “I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike. They’re going to pay them off in big ways because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years.”

Cast

As of this writing, all of the original cast members are slated to return for the epic final season. That includes Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Joe Keery as Steve, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Sadie Sink as Max, Maya Hawke as Robin, Winona Ryder as Joyce, and David Harbour as Hopper.