‘Succession’ Fans Are Debating Whether Kendall’s Name Was Crossed Out Or Underlined

Just when Kendall thought he was out, a piece of paper pulled him back in.

In Sunday’s episode of Succession, “Honeymoon States,” Kendall and Roman become the new co-CEOs of Waystar Royco (poor Shiv, who has a lot of other stuff going on, too). How did Kendall go from suing his now-dead dad to replacing him? Logan kept a piece of paper in a private safe with some of his “wishes and disbursements,” including that his oldest son not named Connor take over CEO. Kendall’s name is even underlined. Or was it crossed out?

“What I love about the writing is, it’s left for the reader to interpret,” J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri, said about the underlined vs. crossed out debate in a post-episode featurette. “To Kendall, it looks like, ‘Definitely, he meant for me to take over.’ To someone else, it looks like a grocery list that [Logan] has half struck through.” Jeremy Strong (Kendall) added, “I don’t even think it’s Kendall saying, I’m going to take the lead here. I think it’s Kendall saying, Let’s call this what it is. I am the lead here.”

Which team are you on: crossed out or underlined? (Underlined.)

Crossed Out

Underlined

The Real Winner of the Episode

The Other Real Winner of the Episode

I’d like to read the entire sheet of paper. So would Kerry. I’m sure there’s something on there about her and Logan getting married. Yup. Definitely.

