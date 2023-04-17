Just when Kendall thought he was out, a piece of paper pulled him back in.

In Sunday’s episode of Succession, “Honeymoon States,” Kendall and Roman become the new co-CEOs of Waystar Royco (poor Shiv, who has a lot of other stuff going on, too). How did Kendall go from suing his now-dead dad to replacing him? Logan kept a piece of paper in a private safe with some of his “wishes and disbursements,” including that his oldest son not named Connor take over CEO. Kendall’s name is even underlined. Or was it crossed out?

“What I love about the writing is, it’s left for the reader to interpret,” J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri, said about the underlined vs. crossed out debate in a post-episode featurette. “To Kendall, it looks like, ‘Definitely, he meant for me to take over.’ To someone else, it looks like a grocery list that [Logan] has half struck through.” Jeremy Strong (Kendall) added, “I don’t even think it’s Kendall saying, I’m going to take the lead here. I think it’s Kendall saying, Let’s call this what it is. I am the lead here.”

Which team are you on: crossed out or underlined? (Underlined.)

Crossed Out

Why would you underline something that was already there? I think Kendall knows also. I think Shiv is going to team back up with Tom and Greg cause they all know they are screwed. Shiv and Tom both want the same thing and are ok with using each other to get it. Thoughts? https://t.co/FEGQ4qXJdj — Chad Reidlinger (@ChadReidlinger) April 17, 2023

It's crossed out, gang.

I'm rooting for Kendall as much as y'all are but Logan had no reason to underline it and dozens of reasons to cross it out. He probably started from the right side and fucked it up by the end Now the REAL question is why he wrote Greg's name 🤔 https://t.co/KGPFvWQtqH — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) April 17, 2023

Why would he underline it? So he notices his own note to himself? It’s one piece of paper he’s not gonna lose track of the name. I’m sorry to say this. https://t.co/IW3OmcYEL8 — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) April 17, 2023

the way it’s definitely crossed out but idgaf i’ll gaslight everyone into thinking it’s 100% underlined https://t.co/Vzee3A5Cz4 — marina (@flopcession) April 17, 2023

Underlined

the line starts right UNDER the K, if it was crossed out it would start in the middle of it https://t.co/HWUwXotcuR — ag (@agluvsfilm) April 17, 2023

I’ve underlined many words like that on accident. I’ve never crossed out a word like that lmao https://t.co/tskBegvLq3 — highflyflo (@ghostofkurta) April 17, 2023

UNDERLINED AND YOU CAN NOT CHANGE MY MIND https://t.co/wYIjBdvEXv — pau ★ (furry tiesa de gabriel) (@paueulogy) April 17, 2023

IT'S UNDERLINED STOP DOUBTING HIM (also i'm dead hi) https://t.co/kzD7O3NYKm — cansu m. (@gothkendallroy2) April 17, 2023

The Real Winner of the Episode

just thinking of what production designer had to ink this perfectly ambiguous line https://t.co/4Wq6CG5d3o — angeline rodriguez (@gelrdrgz) April 17, 2023

The Other Real Winner of the Episode

it doesn’t matter if kendall’s name is underlined or crossed out. what matters is the uncertainty of it and how logan can taunt his children and spark their ruin even after death — kaiya (@kaiyashunyata) April 17, 2023

I’d like to read the entire sheet of paper. So would Kerry. I’m sure there’s something on there about her and Logan getting married. Yup. Definitely.