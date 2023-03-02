And now, the end is near. Less than a month, specifically, until season four of Succession premieres — then leaves us forever.

With that in mind, I have good and bad news. The good news: HBO has released a trailer for season four. The bad news: it’s the last full-length trailer we’ll ever get for one of the best TV dramas of the 2010s-2020s.

Please handle this news better than Kendall handles, well, everything.

“I like operating the writing room by coming in with a sort of proposition, and then being genuinely open to alternative ways of going,” creator Jesse Armstrong said about his decision to end the show. “And the decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming: I said to the cast, “I’m not a hundred per cent sure, but I think this is it.’ Because I didn’t want to bullsh*t them, either.” Fans took the news… not great.

Here’s more:

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Succession returns on March 26, two weeks after The Last of Us season finale.