You would think that the cast and crew of Succession would be absolutely sick of each other after long days on set, and they probably were, but they still took the time to hang out outside of work hours. This shows that they were really dedicated actors who also loved a free meal.

But after spending all that time together, they often went at each other’s throats, probably because they were so used to doing that on-camera. J. Smith-Cameron recently told Seth Meyers the story of when she threw a drink on co-star Keiran Culkin because he “was asking for it.” To be fair, he probably was, because that’s his pattern.

Cameron-Smith, who played Gerri on the show, described the ordeal by saying that Culkin was the one who started it. “It was one evening after a table reading, and we all went to dinner. He was just riding me the whole time, like being horrid,” Smith-Cameron recalled on The Late Show With Seth Meyers.

She continued, “Like, if I couldn’t hear something that was said that everyone was laughing about at the other end of the table and I’d be like, ‘What’d he say? What’d he say?’ [and] he’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, dear. Did you forget your hearing aids?’ Or, like, if I yawned, he’d be like, ‘Is it past your bedtime? That’s so terrible,'” she said. Basically, he was acting like every middle schooler you’ve ever met.

Finally, the actress had enough and did what any good Succession character would do and lashed out. “I just threw my martini at him. He was asking for it.” She even had photographic evidence of the ordeal, which features Culkin drenched in a martini.

You can watch Smith-Cameron tell the story on Late Night above, and then you can watch Roman being bullied by his siblings here, just for comparison.

(Via EW)