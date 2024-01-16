At the recent Golden Globes ceremony, Succession‘s Kieran Culkin (already infamously) accepted his award (for Best Actor – Television Series Drama) while telling fellow nominee Pedro Pascal (of The Last Of Us) what he thought of the moment: “Suck it, Pedro.”

That was a total Roman Roy moment (although much kinder than that d*ck pic move from Succession itself, thank goodness) and went viral accordingly. Well, Pedro was ready for a bit of revenge at the Emmys. When he had the opportunity to take the mic, Pedro decided to tell everyone how he hurt his shoulder (not his arm): “Kieran Culkin beat the sh*t out of me.” Naturally, FOX bleeped out the profanity-laden sentence on the broadcast, but the S-bomb would not be kept down for long.

"A lot of people have been asking about my arm. Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me." — Pedro Pascal at the #EMMYs pic.twitter.com/Uieq8m5KHr — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 16, 2024

Now for the comparison reaction shot.

“suck it pedro” vs. “kieran culkin beat the shit out of me” pic.twitter.com/JXeKOZRPW8 — highman. (@ireoispunk) January 16, 2024

If you wanted to watch the “Suck it, Pedro” again, here you go.

Your move, Kieran Culkin. (Please keep this faux-feud going.)

Fortunately, the Emmys are going over far less awkwardly than the recent Globes ceremony. Awards season might finally be hitting its groove in 2024. Host Anthony Anderson is pulling off one of the more difficult gigs in the biz with much more to come in the broadcast.