No one on Succession, with the possible exception of Greg and, like, Jess, is “good.” They’re morally repugnant at best, irredeemably evil at worst monsters who are driven by greed and selfishness. But I would die for all of them. Well, maybe not Connor. I’m sorry to the Conheads, but he’ll be fine as long as he has Willa and a box of donuts.

The point is, nearly everyone on Succession is evil, but who is the most evil? That was a question posed by Arian Moayed, who plays fashionable money vulture Stewy, on Twitter on Monday. “Question for all of you: Who do you think is the most EVIL person on Succession?” he tweeted. “I’m getting into debates about this all the time but…who do you think is the worst of the worst? Just dying to hear what people have to say!”

The most popular answer is probably the right answer:

Oh, it’s Logan. No doubt. — Succession Brasil (@successionbra) October 26, 2021

it’s 100% logan but those donuts looked so good — justin (@battinsolo) October 26, 2021

i genuinely believe logan has done the most harm. and hasn’t shown remorse so logan — val 😵‍💫 (@ambivalentpop) October 26, 2021

Logan. If the rest of the main cast are evil, it's mostly because of Logan's actions. It all stems from and comes back to him. https://t.co/OZxQ44x7Ms — Chris Paul Towers (@CTowersCBS) October 26, 2021

There are cases to be made for other characters, though, including the infamous Uncle Mo (“this man is in the deept of hell right now”), Shiv (“The easy answer is Logan. The correct answer is my sweet baby Shiv”), the lawyer at Greg’s door during Sunday’s episode (“Evil vibes def”), Gerri (“She’s sneaky as hell, with no agenda but her own”), and Kendall (“so y’all just gonna act like KENDALL didn’t off a kid??? oh okay”).

But the correct answer is: