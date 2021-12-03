The Roys are going to Italy! In Sunday’s episode of Succession, the billionaire family attend a “luxe family wedding” overseas, where “Gerri draws a line in the sand with Roman, the Waystar team grows increasingly concerned about Matsson’s rogue tweets, and Shiv and Caroline have a heart-to-heart, of sorts,” according to HBO. It won’t be as depressing as last week’s party (god I hope), but something upsetting is coming.

J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Waystar Royco interim CEO Gerri Kellman, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she teased the season three finale. “My god, it’s going to be very upsetting,” she said, and “a little shocking.”

Succession fans are now concerned about Kendall, who’s not doing great.

i wonder who will die (it's gonna be kendall) https://t.co/yD9Mld40u7 — nftphobic ☭ (@strangerlorde) December 2, 2021

if anything happens to kendall i will riot. if kendall gets something as small and insignificant as a paper cut, i will burn this place to the ground https://t.co/7RzPYDuyNy — avi || moon knight hype (@ventikaa) December 2, 2021

kendall is gonna attempt i already know it https://t.co/Z8Bciv7pXh — bing! (@coolghoul_jpeg) December 2, 2021

genuinely anxious about kendall dhsjkdkckskdn https://t.co/r9qssRNeGt — Annabelle (@annahelledemon) December 2, 2021

LEAVE KENDALL ALONE https://t.co/WopGg7z2ru — kendall roy’s PR manager ☭︎ (@gaystaroyco) December 2, 2021

if anything happens to kendall i will sue https://t.co/hKg66eMDqh — ethical slut (@megelizat) December 2, 2021

Kennie is going to die https://t.co/Ltt0sWVDKY — Reos Calloway (@Hreos67) December 2, 2021

team kendall I fear we will never see even the smallest victory https://t.co/bXOsc6vSnN — 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 (@emiliabedielia) December 2, 2021

i have a terrible feeling about kendall https://t.co/Csf1jcfr8C — 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 🏹 (@hannahdentata) December 2, 2021

In (slightly) less distressing news, Smith-Cameron was also asked about Gerri and Roman’s relationship and whether they would ever… you know. “I don’t know, I don’t think so,” she replied. “I feel like, first of all let’s just talk about him, I don’t think he could do that, right? He would be freaked out… and I think my character’s too careful to do that. But, you know, if the writers write it…”

You can watch her Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen clip below.