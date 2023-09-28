Now that Suits is the biggest show of the summer, star Patrick J. Adams shared behind-the-scenes photos from the every-episode-is-the-same-but-in-a-fun-way USA Network series. Many of the snaps featured Meghan Markle, who you might have heard is married to some royal guy, but those pictures have since been removed. It’s not because Markle and Prince Harry’s private security team threatened Adams to delete them… or else. It’s because Adams shared the photos amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagafstra continues to wage in its effort to win out membership realistic 21st Century compensation and protections,” Adams wrote in an Instagram Story, according to Page Six. “It was an embarrassing oversight for which I’m incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead.”

He ended the post with #sagaftrastrong.

In one photo, Markle was seen lying upside down wearing a white blouse and brown pencil skirt with her barefoot up in the air as she posed beside co-star Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen. Another now-removed image showed Markle’s black-and-white portrait.

This isn’t a Drew Barrymore situation. Adams seems genuinely sorry for what he did. He also has a good sense of humor about being on the same show as Markle. His Instagram bio reads, “the guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

