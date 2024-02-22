Samuel L. Jackson and Nicolas Cage are two actors who famously work a lot. They have a combined 335 IMDb credits. That’s so many! But it’s not even halfway to Rocco Siffredi, who has a whopping 715 credits. You might know his work from movies like Buttman’s British Moderately Big Tit Adventure, An American Buttman in London, and Intercourse with the Vampire. Soon, you’ll know everything about “the world’s greatest porn star” in a new Netflix series.

Created by Francesca Manieri (We Are Who We Are), Supersex tells “the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world’s greatest porn star.” Variety described the seven-episode show as “a hybrid between a melodrama and a coming-of-age story,” starring Alessandro Borghi as Siffredi. As you might imagine, there will be a lot of sex:

Borghi says he has roughly 40 or 50 “boundary-pushing” sex scenes in the show, some more intense than others. But what’s crucial for him is “that every scene that has to do with sex, with porn, always involves a new narrative twist for the character,” he points out. “It’s never because at that point in the narrative you needed to throw in some sex for the audience.” Instead, the steamy scenes “can be Rocco’s consecration, his happiness, or the way he faces pain.”

Supersex employed an intimacy coordinator who made the cast, including actresses Gaia Messerklinger, Jade Pedri, and Linda Caridi, feel at ease. “We did lots of different things,” Borghi said. “It was funny because the first couple of weeks we were all a little uneasy, and then the third week we stood there naked looking at scenes on the monitor. So something must have worked.”

You can watch the trailer below.

Supersex premieres on Netflix on March 6th.

(Via Variety)