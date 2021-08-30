The Next Season Of ‘Survivor’ Is Going To Get Kind Of Weird

After having its production shipwrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, Survivor is ready to return to CBS’ primetime lineup, and there’s going to be some changes when Season 41 arrives in September. However, executive producer and host Jeff Probst seems stoked about the changes, and after all, the reality show is all about adapting to challenges, and a global pandemic definitely fits that bill.

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor,” Probst said in a statement. “Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done.”

As for the new changes, well, it sounds this new batch of contestants is going to be put through the paces with little time to catch their breath. Via TVLine:

For starters, production has shortened its filming time from 39 days to a “much more dangerous” 26-day game, which will increase the pacing of its twists and overall gameplay. (Keep in mind: Building in production time for quarantining cast members is very much a thing these days.) Probst will also break the fourth wall, addressing the audience directly throughout the season to let us in on some of the twists well before the players are made aware.

The new season will also feature a mobile experience called “Game Within the Game,” which will allow viewers at home to solve puzzles hidden inside the episodes. Granted, it’s not the same as eating bugs off an island floor, but look, nobody’s stopping you from finding some tasty creatures out back while you decode a rebus. You gotta make your own adventures.

Survivor 41 kicks off with a two-hour premiere on September 22 on CBS.

