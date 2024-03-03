Sydney Sweeney kept the laughs coming in her Saturday Night Live debut. Last night (March 2), the prolific actress hosted the show for the first time. From the very beginning, she displayed a commitment to her craft while maintaining a strong sense of humor — even if many of the laughs came at her expense.

In case you’re one of very few people who’s not familiar with Sweeney, she offered the audience a bit of a refresher.

“My name is Sydney Sweeney,” she said. “You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web.

Though she seemed to be referring to the fact that Madame Web was widely panned by critics, she promised viewers a full display of her range.

“Tonight, I’m excited for everyone to get to know the real me. I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries and has sex,” Sweeney said. “Sometimes it’s all three at the same time.”

Toward the end of the monologue, she cleared up a few rumors about herself. But notably, she set the record straight on the rumors of a fling she had with one of her co-stars.

I’d say the craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glenn Powell,” she said. “That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiance produced a movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams. And we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me.”

Sweeney then asked the crew to cut to her fiance. But the camera then revealed Powell himself, who made a surprise appearance in the audience.

You can see the opening monologue above.