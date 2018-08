POP QUIZ: Title Of A 2013 Shark Week Program Or Title Of A Syfy Original Movie?

Okay everyone, pop quiz time. Books and notebooks under your desks. Please look at the following titles, and identify whether they belong to a Syfy Original Movie or a program airing during Discovery Channel’s 2013 Shark Week . No cheating.

1) Dinoshark

2) Great White Serial Killer

3) Spawn of Jaws

4) Shark Swarm

5) Voodoo Sharks

6) Sharkpocalypse

7) Hammerhead: Shark Frenzy

8) The Great White Gauntlet

9) Alien Sharks of the Deep

10) Swamp Shark

11) Shark in Venice

12) Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives

13) Jersey Shore Shark Attack

Aaaaaaaaaand pencils down. Answers on page two.