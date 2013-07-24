POP QUIZ: Title Of A 2013 Shark Week Program Or Title Of A Syfy Original Movie?

Okay everyone, pop quiz time. Books and notebooks under your desks. Please look at the following titles, and identify whether they belong to a Syfy Original Movie or a program airing during Discovery Channel’s 2013 Shark Week. No cheating.
1) Dinoshark
2) Great White Serial Killer
3) Spawn of Jaws
4) Shark Swarm
5) Voodoo Sharks
6) Sharkpocalypse
7) Hammerhead: Shark Frenzy
8) The Great White Gauntlet
9) Alien Sharks of the Deep
10) Swamp Shark
11) Shark in Venice
12) Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives
13) Jersey Shore Shark Attack
Aaaaaaaaaand pencils down. Answers on page two.
That was surprisingly tricky.
And they’re doing a special with goblin sharks? Goblin sharks are TERRIFYING.
Ummmm yup.
NOOOOOOOPE.
Thanks for the nightmare fuel, Danger.
I missed 6. Unless you count me guessing MTV on the last one, because that’s something straight from MTV.
Only missed #7 and #11. I’m going to get a Slurpee now.
I am embarrassed that I only missed the Hammerhead one. I need to get out more.
I only missed two! I stun myself.
8/13. I know we didn’t all get A+s, Professor Guerrero, but we studied real hard. Can we still watch “Air Bud vs. Most Vertical Primate” on Friday’s class? PLEASE?
Title of a 2013 Shark Week Program or Title of a 2003 Shark Week Program. Trick question, asshole.
6/13
10/13. How is Discovery Channel NOT doing a special on the theoretical possibility of a real Sharknado?!?