POP QUIZ: Title Of A 2013 Shark Week Program Or Title Of A Syfy Original Movie?

Editor-at-Large
07.24.13 12 Comments
Okay everyone, pop quiz time. Books and notebooks under your desks. Please look at the following titles, and identify whether they belong to a Syfy Original Movie or a program airing during Discovery Channel’s 2013 Shark Week. No cheating.

1) Dinoshark

2) Great White Serial Killer

3) Spawn of Jaws

4) Shark Swarm

5) Voodoo Sharks

6) Sharkpocalypse

7) Hammerhead: Shark Frenzy

8) The Great White Gauntlet

9) Alien Sharks of the Deep

10) Swamp Shark

11) Shark in Venice

12) Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives

13) Jersey Shore Shark Attack

Aaaaaaaaaand pencils down. Answers on page two.

