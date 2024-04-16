The Taylor Sheridan machine runs so fast and furious while churning out Paramount Network and Paramount+ TV shows that it’s no surprise that things get messy at times. Is there too much drama, though? Despite reportedly butting heads with Kevin Costner, Matthew McConaughey, and Cole Hauser, Sheridan cannot be slowed down.

The same sentiment goes for Tulsa King, which has moved into second-season filming despite upheaval on the showrunner/writing front and moving most of production out of “hell”-ish (according to star Sylvester Stallone on a climate-related note) Oklahoma and into Atlanta, Georgia. Then there are the recent allegations regarding Stallone allegedly fostering a “toxic” work environment for extras, which Sly has been accused of insulting with “tub of lard” and other such unsavory sentiments.

Producer and director Craig Zisk previously denied to TMZ that Stallone acted inappropriately and maintains that any friction was down to the advertised casting range being older than the scripts meant for these roles to be portrayed. Stallone, for his part, is ignoring the accusations against him and, instead, showing off the fancy duds of Dwight “The General” Manfredi: “Ringing the Bell on location for TULSA KING part two….”

And the show must go on. Does this mean that Dwight won’t be carted back to prison? You never know. Previously, Stallone declared, “[Y]ou have no idea what’s coming,” so we’ll have to take his word for it.

