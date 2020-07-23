Ta-Nehisi Coates‘ non-fiction book Between the World and Me won a National Book Award, was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, and was later adapted into a stage show at New York’s iconic Apollo Theater. And now the New York Times best-seller, which is written as a letter to the author’s son about being Black in America, is coming to HBO.

The special “will combine elements of [the Apollo] production, including powerful readings from Coates’ book, and will once again be directed by award-winning director and Apollo Theater executive producer Kamilah Forbes. Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams is producing,” according to HBO. “It will also incorporate documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage, and animation.”

Coates said he “can think of no one better to put Between the World and Me on screen and no better home for it than HBO,” while award-winning producer Forbes added, “As people across our country continue to speak out about violent, systemic racism and the urgent need for tangible change, Ta-Nehisi’s words resonate as strongly today as they did five years ago. I’m excited to collaborate again with both Ta-Nehisi and HBO on this important special event, ensuring that the powerful voices in this work and the cry for justice from the Black community continue to reach a broader audience.”

Between the World and Me premieres on HBO (which will also make a “charitable donation” to Howard University and the Apollo Theater) in the fall.