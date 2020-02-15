Taika Waititi has a lot on his creative plate these days, as the fresh Oscar-winner reportedly has a sports project and a Terry Gillam adaptation in the works following the success of his Nazi parody JoJo Rabbit. He’s also currently writing Thor: Love And Thunder, which will reportedly head to production in 2020. But there’s also apparently time for a TV show, and it will also be based on a comic. Well, a graphic novel, anyway.

Variety reported that Waititi will helm a limited series on Showtime based on the graphic novel The Auteur, with a big name already attached to the project as the star: Jude Law.

Taika will also co-write the show with Peter Warren.

There’s little detail as to when it will go into production, as Law is busy with a Fantastic Beasts movie and Waititi’s Love and Thunder is likely to come first later in 2020. But it’s another chance for the Oscar winner to take a graphic series and give it his own interpretation. The Auteur is written by James Callahan and Rick Spears. The graphic novel is a satire of Hollywood, and with Law slated to play the title auteur and an extremely successful satirist at the helm in Waititi, it’s certainly intriguing news all around.

