That series is not only titled for an entity other than a year but will also move away from the franchise’s usual stomping grounds. As it turns out, the location will be famous amongst cowboy and ranch-hand circles, too. Let’s talk about what to expect from 6666.

Yellowstone reruns have been keeping CBS primetime slots filled for this year and beyond . That show will finally begin filming its final episodes in late 2024, but fortunately, Taylor Sheridan has kept the Dutton ranch fires burning with spinoffs including 1983 and 1923. Eventually, there will also be 1944 and 2024, but there will be an outlier that enters the fray as well: 6666.

Plot

During what seems like a million years ago (Season 4 premiered in 2021), Yellowstone set the stage for this spinoff by bidding farewell to Jimmy (Jefferson White), who left the building and headed to the 6666 Ranch. Interestingly enough, it was Taylor Sheridan’s character (Travis) who had given Jimmy a ride to the ranch while perhaps intimidating the hell out of him:

“A horse is gonna be your only f*ckin’ friend” does not bode well for Jimmy getting any rest and relaxation. And speaking of sleep, Travis told him to get shuteye on the road because “you are gonna f*ckin’ need it.” Will those F-bombs be edited out when Season 4 eventually airs on CBS? I hope not.

The show will film on the real-life 6666 Ranch, also known as the “Four Sixes” or simply (as referred to in the above clip) “the Sixes.” The ranch was founded in 1870 and named for a head of branded cattle, but the prolific show creator and screenwriter actually purchased the soaring swath of land (which is reportedly twice as big as Chicago), and so, it is gonna be on to film on location for the entire series rather than in limited instance as in 1923. There’s every chance that this series could be most near and dear to Sheridan out of all his currently running series, but ideally, he’ll keep the cowboy soap opera flavor alive, too. Here’s the official 6666 synopsis:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

Cast

It would be awfully bizarre if one of the centerpieces of this show wasn’t Jefferson White as Jimmy, but we can probably expect an ensemble cast to flesh out all the events taking place in ranch-hand world. Speculation has also run rampant about Ryan Bingham joining the cast as Walker, but these days, Sheridan is also adding A-listers to his joints.

Over the past few years, Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone, Helen Mirren, Jeremy Renner, Sam Elliott, Nicole Kidman, David Oyelowo, and Donald Sutherland have done the small-screen thing with Sheridan, and Matthew McConaughey will likely be onboard for 2024. Surely, that trend will not stop here, but all casting details have been kept quiet so far.