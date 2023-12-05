The Yellowstone phenomenon has transformed from one lonely cowboy soap opera to an expanding roster of Taylor Sheridan shows like Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which is racking up massive ratings on Paramount+. Most of Sheridan’s shows do stream on that service (with most surfacing eventually on Paramount Network), although Yellowstone proper has been dominating Peacock. That hasn’t stopped the original series from doing well while the first season began filling holes on CBS’ fall schedule while Hollywood recovers from those strikes.

Heck, the show has even been faring well with a network edit that adds up to less swearing and watered down sex stuff. People can’t stop watching the show in between NFL airtimes, and suddenly, the fact that Kevin Costner probably will not be in the final half of Season 5 doesn’t matter all that much because CBS has found that people will simply watch the old episodes.

And that has led to CBS deciding to move onto Yellowstone Season 3 with their network voyage for the Dutton ranch. That sun will rise, via The Wrap, on January 14, 2024 at 8:00pm EST.

In other words, the cowboy soap opera lives on despite the soap operatics involving getting the cast gathered up to film the final episodes. Giddy up, y’all.

